Exclaimer Is Proud To Announce The Launch Of A New Product Feature: Exclaimer Cloud Outlook Add-In

FARNBOROUGH, England, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclaimer Group is excited to announce a new addition to its popular and powerful client-side capability. The Exclaimer Cloud Outlook Add-In is a new feature based on Web Add-in technology that delivers email signatures to Outlook on the web (OWA). It will also be available for Outlook desktop soon.

Developed and tested in conjunction with Microsoft's product teams, Exclaimer is the first email signature management solution provider to offer such an extensive and secure range of functionality.

The Add-in joins an already extensive client-side capability allowing users to easily choose their email signature as they compose a message. Users can now enjoy this functionality on Outlook on the web with the full functionality for Outlook Desktop for Windows coming in the next few weeks. Mac users can continue to access Exclaimer's full array of functionality using the existing desktop agent.

There are multiple advantages to Exclaimer's new feature for both IT teams and end users. From just a few clicks within the Microsoft 365 Admin Center, an IT team can deploy signatures to every user within the company, wherever an employee is based.

Other benefits for IT teams include:

Quick to deploy - only needs to be added to an IT admin center once and can be pushed automatically to all users across all platforms that are currently supported by Microsoft

No need to install signatures on each machine

Less IT overhead with no separate application to manage

Users don't have to be connected to the network, so there's no need to deploy a GPO

Instant update of signature changes to the entire user base

The advantages for end users include:

The option to choose from multiple signatures in Outlook on the web, and with the same functionality for Outlook desktop available soon

It's an easy-to-use Add-In, which provides a visual preview of signature templates

Signature templates can be used for different messages (for example representing different brands)

The feature is built using the highest security standards. Exclaimer Cloud is the most powerful and secure email signature management solution on the market. This is backed up with resilient security as evidenced by outstanding scores on SecurityScorecard, robust infrastructure powered by 12 Microsoft Azure datacenters, and our ISO/IEC 27001 Certification.

Daniel Richardson, CTO, Exclaimer comments on the latest product launch: "We are pleased to announce the launch of our distinctive, new email signature Add-In feature . Having worked directly with Microsoft's product team, we have created the first fully secure, feature rich solution in this space. The feature joins an already extensive client-side capability, giving admins even more power to deliver functionality to their end-users."

Hitesh Manwar, Senior PM, Office Platform at Microsoft says: "It's exciting to see Exclaimer use the latest Signature APIs and event-based Outlook Add-ins to deliver their latest signature management solution. The high-quality engagement and feedback from the Exclaimer crew were valuable in bringing out these capabilities. I am sure the new Exclaimer add-in will provide immense value to our M365 customers."

About Exclaimer

For 20 years, Exclaimer has been providing world-class on-premises and cloud-based email signature software and solutions for Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365), Google Workplace (formerly G Suite), and Microsoft Exchange. Headquartered just outside of London and with regional offices worldwide, its products are used by over 75 million users in 150+ countries with some companies holding licenses for over 300,000 users.

Its diverse customer base includes renowned international organizations such as Sony, Mattel, 10 Downing Street, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and many more organizations of all sectors and sizes. The company has been the recipient of multiple industry awards over the years and was the first company of its type to successfully achieve the ISO 27001 Certification for its cloud-based signature management service.

For more information on Exclaimer, please visit www.exclaimer.com.

