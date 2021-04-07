Excitation Systems Market Worth $3.4 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Excitation Systems Market by Type (Static and Brushless), Controller Type (Analog and Digital), Application (Synchronous Generators and Synchronous Motors), End User...

CHICAGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Excitation Systems Market by Type (Static and Brushless), Controller Type (Analog and Digital), Application (Synchronous Generators and Synchronous Motors), End User (Power Generation, Heavy Industries, and OEMs) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026",published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Excitation Systems Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2.7 billion in 2021 to USD 3.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4%. Key factors projected to drive the growth of the Excitation Systems Market are their ability to ensure long-term reliable operations and increasing demand for synchronous machines to ensure optimal reactive power flow in power distribution plants. However, the complex design of excitation systems makes the maintenance process difficult, which acts as a restraint for the growth of the Excitation Systems Market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=157025549

Brushless excitation segment is expected to be the largest market segment for Excitation Systems Market, by type, during the forecast period.

In brushless excitation systems, the field current is supplied to synchronous machines without using slip rings and carbon brushes. As these systems do not require carbon brushes, losses due to contact resistance are low, thus resulting in low maintenance as compared to static excitation systems. Thus, low maintenance cost as compared to static excitation systems is expected to support the market growth for brushless excitation systems.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Excitation Systems Market"

177 - Tables 52 - Figures 213 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/excitation-system-market-157025549.html

Digital excitation systems is expected to be the fastest growing market segment for Excitation Systems Market, by controller type, during the forecast period

Digital excitation systems provide a significant improvement in generator performance by improving transient as well as dynamic stability. Easy conversion of analog to digital controls is another key factor that is expected to foster the demand for digital excitation systems during the forecast period. Digital excitation systems provide enhanced performance, and diagnostic capabilities in turbine generator excitation systems. Digital excitation systems are highly reliable too. New product launches with major focus on developing digital control systems is another factor which is anticipated to foster the demand for digital excitation systems during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the Excitation Systems Market during the forecast period

In this report, the Excitation Systems Market has been analyzed with respect to 6 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the Excitation Systems Market during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and infrastructural developments in the region offer growth opportunities for the Excitation Systems Market in Asia Pacific. According to the World Bank, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the world, experiencing continued economic growth. In addition, regional governments in the Asia Pacific are promoting the use of energy-efficient equipment to save electricity. Synchronous motors are expected to play an important role in meeting energy efficiency targets as they are highly efficient in comparison to the induction motor. This factor is expected to drive the market for synchronous machines, thus supporting the growth of excitation systems in the region. Also, rapidly growing hydropower-based capacity additions are expected to support the demand for synchronous machines in the coming years.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=157025549

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Excitation Systems Market.

Some of the key players are ABB ( Switzerland), Siemens Energy ( Germany), General Electric (US), ANDRITZ Group ( Austria), and Emerson (US). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the Excitation Systems Market. Contracts & agreements, and new product launches have been a widely adopted strategy by the major players in the Excitation Systems Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Electric Motor Market by Type (AC, DC), Power Rating (<1KW, 1-2.2KW, 2.2-375 KW, >375KW), End User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Transportation, and Agriculture), Rotor Type, Output Power, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electric-motor-market-alternative-fuel-vehicles-717.html

Motor Monitoring Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), Monitoring Process (Online, Portable), Deployment, Industry (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Metals & Mining, Water & Wastewater, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/motor-monitoring-market-142439618.html

Power Plant Control System Market by Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS), Application (Boiler, Turbine, Generator, Balance of Plant, Reactor), Component, Plant Type (Coal, Natural Gas, Hydroelectric, Nuclear, Oil, Renewables), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/power-plant-control-system-market-30726243.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/excitation-system-market.asp Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/excitation-system.asp

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/excitation-systems-market-worth-3-4-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301263927.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets