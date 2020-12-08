Exchange Bank's Sebastopol branch at 840 Gravenstein Hwy. N., Sebastopol, CA (Photo: Business Wire)

Exchange Bank (OTC:EXSR) quietly celebrated the opening of its new Sebastopol branch at 840 Gravenstein Hwy. N. on October 20, 2020, foregoing the customary fanfare and ribbon-cutting ceremony due to safety restrictions of COVID-19. Exchange Bank opened its first Sebastopol branch at 720 Gravenstein Hwy, N. in December of 1995 and has been proudly serving the Sebastopol community for 25 years.

The new branch was designed with a refreshed open layout to provide an improved customer experience that reflects both Exchange Bank's brand and the spirit of Sebastopol. The design elements reflect the natural colors and textures found in the community. The traditional branch design has been replaced by an environment that allows customers to move at their own pace between technology-based transactions and personal service.

"Our vision was to create a warm, welcoming space that reflects the spirit of the community, where our customers feel comfortable transacting business and receiving financial advice," said Ann Hudson, senior vice president, Retail Banking.

The new branch includes a customer lounge area, free Wi-Fi, cash recyclers for quick service, and personal banker and manager offices—providing more banking privacy and a pleasant atmosphere along with the same great customer service and familiar faces that customers have come to expect. Exchange Bank's signature coffee bar and Kids Zone will be added once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

"We want to continue to evolve the Bank to meet the needs of our customers—with innovative spaces, technology and knowledgeable staff members," said Ann.

Business hours at the new location remain unchanged—Monday-Thursday 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-1pm.

The staff at the new branch look forward to greeting customers and visitors. Kelly Back, vice president and Sebastopol branch manager, is available to answer questions. Kelly can be contacted at 707.823.4087.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a premier community bank with assets of $3 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment services with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial branch in Roseville, California. The Bank's legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.

Exchange Bank is a 15-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal's (NBBJ) Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2020 North Bay Community Philanthropy Award and the 2019 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay Award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2020 Best Consumer Bank and Best Business Bank. The Petaluma People's Choice Awards named Exchange Bank the Best Local bank and the North Bay Bohemian's Best of 2020 Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the NBBJ's Book of Lists as a leading lender and wealth management advisor—claiming the #1 position in SBA 7(a) lending in Sonoma County for 2020. www.exchangebank.com.

