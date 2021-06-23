Exceptional Black Students From Colorado Receive $2.44 Million In Sachs Foundation Scholarships Over The Past Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sachs Foundation, an organization that has provided college scholarships to Black Coloradans since 1931, announced today that it has awarded $2.44 million in scholarships to talented Black students from the Centennial State over the past year. With funding from the Foundation, Black Coloradans are pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees from prestigious institutions nationwide, including Cornell, Harvard, MIT, Stanford and Yale, with about 20% attending prominent historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) like Howard University.

Founded during the Great Depression by Pikes Peak resident Henry Sachs, the Sachs Foundation has provided scholarships to thousands of Black Coloradans. Mr. Sachs was inspired to create the foundation when he witnessed firsthand how economic and educational discrimination affected Black citizens, including his friends the Stroud family, whose son Dolphus Stroud received the first Sachs Foundation scholarship. In the years since, the Foundation has funded top Black scholars who've gone on to distinguished careers in medicine, science, engineering, public service, the arts and other fields.

The Sachs Foundation is celebrating 90 years of providing opportunities to Black students from Colorado this year. The organization makes applications available annually between January 1 and March 15 to Black residents of Colorado and eligible students and their families are encouraged to apply. Scholarships are based on academic merit, financial need and character. Current Sachs Foundation scholarship recipients include Black students with significant academic achievements who have already made a huge positive impact on their communities through volunteer activities, artistic endeavors, athletics and social justice work.

"My Sachs Foundation scholarship provides the path forward for me to pursue my dream of studying music in college," said Colorado Springs Youth Symphony violinist Leon Baker, a recent scholarship recipient who gives back by providing free violin lessons to inspire a love of classical music in Black children. "I'm honored to be among the students selected for this prestigious scholarship program, and I am grateful for the organization's ongoing support."

While the discrimination and economic obstacles Black students faced in Henry Sachs' time were more overt, persistent disparities in wealth, health and access to higher education that Black Coloradans face now underscore the relevance of the Sachs Foundation's mission and the impact the organization is making with its unique approach to education equity. As the Sachs Foundation begins its tenth decade, the organization's leaders are focused on celebrating the many achievements of the students who've received funding in the past and those who are pursuing their education as scholarship recipients now.

"I see the 'Next Greatest Generation' every time I review the stories of Sachs Foundation scholarship students," said Ben Ralston, President, Sachs Foundation. "These young people are not only brilliant scholars, they are incredibly plugged in to their communities and focused on helping others. It gives me hope because I truly believe they'll make the world a better place. At the Sachs Foundation, we're proud to support these amazing students and provide the resources they need to fulfill their potential."

About the Sachs FoundationFounded by Pikes Peak resident Henry Sachs in 1931, the Sachs Foundation provides scholarship programs designed to help Black Coloradans overcome discrimination and reach their full academic potential. Over the decades, the Foundation has helped thousands of talented Black students pursue undergraduate and graduate degrees at universities throughout the United States, dispersing millions in funding through its unique education equity approach. Learn more about the Sachs Foundation, student success stories and how to apply for scholarship grants at www.sachsfoundation.org.

