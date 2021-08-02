Excellerant Appoints Mirsad Devic As CEO; Ramps Up Investment Drive Into High Growth Fintech And Healthtech Assets

Excellerant Inc. (EXCL:OTC US), a technology focused investment holding company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Mirsad Devic as CEO as the company ramps up its investment activities in Europe and the US markets.

Mr. Devic brings to the role more than 20 years of management experience having worked at the crossroads of technology, marketing and media. He is a recognised leader in digital transformation and will drive Excellerant's efforts to identify and invest into high-growth potential businesses operating in the Fintech and Healthtech spaces through the provision of seed and Series A funding.

Excellerant targets companies that build and own proprietary assets, technology and intellectual property that are unique and solve business challenges by enabling customers to radically improve productivity, efficiency and competitiveness through digitalisation, automatisation and technology-enabled scaling. It seeks out solutions-driven businesses that have ambitious management teams and large demonstrable markets where they enjoy proven traction.

Excellerant works closely with founders to optimize business models, unit economics and overall financial leverage in order to quickly scale company performance and multiply asset value. This includes leveraging Excellerant's own expertise and that of its global network of strategic partners to help create synergies and drive growth.

Mr. Devic is supported by a team of senior industry leaders, who are also entrepreneurs in their own right, as well as a group of external advisors with deep expertise in the technology sectors across Europe and US.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Devic, said, "I'm delighted to be leading Excellerant's efforts to capture the significant opportunities that exist for investment in the ongoing digital transformation of the financial services and healthcare sectors. We see tremendous promise for companies whose technologies are solutions-focused and future-driven and which can help customers in these industries pivot seamlessly away from legacy business models through digitalisation. We are moving closer to announcing our first investments and look forward to partnering with some extraordinary businesses and founders to help them maximise potential, unlock value and generate solid returns for our investors."

Ends

About Excellerant Inc

Excellerant Inc. is an investment holding company that invests into businesses with significant growth potential across the financial and health technology sectors. It contributes capital, expertise and its global network of strategic partners to investee companies with the objective of driving growth, performance and a significant increase in asset value for investors and shareholders. Excellerant is based in Brussels, Belgium and trades on the US Stock Exchange OTC Markets (EXCL:OTC). For more information, please visit www.excellerant.vc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005306/en/