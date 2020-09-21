Excelerate's FSRU Experience Breaks Industry Record For Send-Out

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 16, Excelerate Energy ("Excelerate") successfully reached a send-out capacity of 1.06 billion cubic feet (BCF) of natural gas on its floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Experience - an industry record. The operation was completed during a performance test at the Guanabara Bay liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminal in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The test was conducted as a requirement for authorization to expand the terminal's operational capacity from .71 BCF to its maximum capacity of 1 BCF.

"This milestone is significant in that it demonstrates the capabilities of our FSRUs as a viable LNG importation solution that can grow with the changing needs of the market," stated Excelerate Chief Commercial Officer Daniel Bustos. "We commend our crew for the safe and successful completion of this unprecedented test."

A bout Excelerate Energy L.P.Excelerate Energy L.P. is a US-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate is the pioneer and market leader in innovative floating LNG solutions, providing integrated services along the entire LNG value chain with the objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of floating regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Buenos Aires, Chittagong, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Rio de Janeiro, Salem, Singapore, and Washington, DC.

