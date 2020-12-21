Excelera Network Welcomes Rush University Medical Center To Optimize And Innovate Specialty Pharmacy Services

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush University Medical Center (RUMC) has partnered with Excelera®, the company behind the Excelera Network, making it the second Excelera Network member in the state of Illinois. The partnership will allow RUMC to improve complex patient care through expanded access to limited distribution drugs (LDDs) and payer networks while optimizing care via its specialty pharmacy and home infusion services.

"We are extremely pleased to join the Excelera Network," said Matthew Kemper, director of clinical operations at RUMC. "Becoming a member of the Excelera Network will improve patient outcomes exponentially and continue Rush University Medical Center's mission to provide unparalleled care to complex patients."

RUMC is a 170-year-old, non-profit health system headquartered in Chicago. It is comprised of Rush University Medical Center, Rush Copley Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University, as well as an extensive providers network and numerous outpatient care facilities. RUMC is a hub for basic and clinical research, with physicians and scientists involved in numerous research projects developing and testing the effectiveness and safety of new therapies and medical devices. RUMC also offers a range of services and specialty services across age groups, including primary care, cancer care, gastroenterology and endocrinology.

"With its commitment to community and complex patient care, we are proud to work with Rush University Medical Center," said Meredith Holt, National Vice President of Health System Partnerships at Excelera. "It marks an outstanding addition that will add significant value to the Excelera Network and aligns seamlessly with Excelera's core mission. RUMC is an established leader in clinical research and specialty patient care and we look forward to further optimizing its specialty pharmacy services for improved and more cost-effective care."

The Excelera Network consists of over 25 point-of-care specialty pharmacies owned by health systems, IDNs, and academic medical centers across the U.S., encompassing over 550 hospitals and over 109,000 pharmacists. The network improves member organizations' ability to deliver outpatient specialty therapies through national-scale efficiency and collaboration and provides access to limited distribution drugs along with the tools, technology and best practices needed to deliver specialty pharmacy therapies to patients with complex and chronic conditions. To learn more about the Excelera Network, visit https://www.excelerarx.com/

About Excelera ®The Excelera ® Network is comprised of integrated delivery networks, health systems, and large academic medical centers with a deep commitment to caring for complex patients. Through national-scale collaboration, the network more efficiently gains access to limited distribution drugs, utilizes tools, technology, and best practices to deliver high quality care.

ExceleraRx Corp. is a healthcare company that empowers integrated delivery networks, health systems, and large academic medical centers to provide integrated care for complex patients, leading to improved health outcomes and decreased healthcare costs. To learn more, visit http://www.excelerarx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Rush University Medical Center Rush University System for Health ( RUSH) brings together the brightest minds in medicine, research and academics. Driven by discovery, innovation and a deep responsibility for the health of our communities, RUSH is a national leader in outstanding patient care, education, research, community partnerships and empowering a new generation of health care providers.

Rush University Medical Center is ranked among the top hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. The Medical Center was also ranked No. 1 in the nation by Vizient and named a Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group.

Rush University comprises four colleges: The Medical College, the College of Nursing, the College of Health Sciences and the Graduate College.

