Excalibur Data Systems And ScienceLogic Announce Partnership To Bring Outcome-Based Automated IT Operations To Customers

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excalibur Data Systems, a pioneer of IT Service Management and Enterprise Service Management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with ScienceLogic, a leading provider of monitoring, app management and IT automation solutions for hybrid IT infrastructure bringing outcome-based automated IT Operations to customers.

"Excalibur Data Systems is excited to bring a modern approach for IT monitoring, app management, and automation to our customers" said Mike Fuson, VP of Excalibur Data Systems. "We are proud to be partnered with a leader in AIOps, as modern IT operations continue to change."

The ScienceLogic platform allows companies to auto-discover IT assets, visualize dependencies, monitor infrastructure and application performance, correlate events, and enable automations. Both companies are technical alliance partners of Cherwell Software, a leading provider of ITSM and ESM solutions.

"ScienceLogic is thrilled be partnering with Excalibur Data Systems to bring our ITOM and AIOps solutions to market combined with Excalibur's breadth of expertise around ITSM and service offerings," said Thomas Rice, Partner Manager at ScienceLogic.

In this partnership, Excalibur Data Systems and ScienceLogic look to bring expertise to deploying ScienceLogic's integration with Cherwell Service Management. Additionally, this partnership will bring Excalibur Data's consulting and process experience to a stand-alone solution that helps organizations have recognized significant cost savings through reduced mean time to repair, better change management, and overall IT efficiency.

About Excalibur Data Systems: In operation since 1998, Excalibur Data Systems is a boutique integrator specializing in ITSM and ESM solutions. We have experience implementing in just about every vertical and bring that broad experience to bear in each engagement validated in our proven success across North America. We are an authorized Cherwell dealer providing all broad service offerings encompassing both licensing of the Cherwell product line and implementation. Learn more about our strategic partnerships at www.excaliburdata.com

About ScienceLogic

ScienceLogic is a leader in IT Operations Management, providing modern IT operations with actionable insights to predict and resolve problems faster in a digital, ephemeral world. Its IT infrastructure monitoring and AIOps solution sees everything across cloud and distributed architectures, contextualizes data through relationship mapping, and acts on this insight through integration and automation. Visit https://sciencelogic.com

