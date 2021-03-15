Exascale Computing Market By Hardware, Software, Services, And Industry Verticals 2021-2026: Government And Defense Will Remain The Largest Segments Through 2026

DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Exascale Computing Market by Hardware, Software, Services, and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

This report evaluates the exascale computing market including companies, solutions, use cases, and applications. It evaluates the exascale computing market by component, hardware type, service type, and industry verticals with forecasting from 2021 to 2026. The report also provides an analysis of leading companies in the HPC space including those focused on developing exascale-level computing solutions.

Select Report Findings:

The global exascale hardware market will reach $7.7 billion by 2026

by 2026 Government and defense will remain the largest segments through 2026

Key verticals include bioscience, finance, and electronic design automation

AI solutions are broadening the reach of exascale to increasingly smaller users

Exascale-level HPC will be very important for autonomous vehicle data analytics

Exascale computing takes High-Performance Computing (HPC) to a level of computational ability in the range of quintillion calculations per second. This degree of performance is necessary to solve very complex problems such as climate research, oil and gas exploration, molecular modeling, and physical simulations. Accordingly, the exascale computing market is currently driven by demands by a few businesses and governmental entities that require intensive number crunching for very specific problems.

Well-suited for applications that require high-performance data analysis, the exascale computing market supports a variety of apps such as high-frequency trading, autonomous vehicles, and genomics-based personalized medicine, computer-aided design, and deep learning.

Some specific solution areas within science and technology include computational fluid dynamics, advanced simulations, complex system modeling, and advanced imaging analysis such as seismic tomography. Most of the initial applications have been within the realm of large corporations and government-funded initiatives.

With the goal to launch a USA-led exascale ecosystem this year, the DOE-driven Exascale Computing Project is looking to increase computing power by 50 times current system capabilities. This project is intended to tip the scales in favor of the United States in terms of economic competitiveness as well as national security by enabling breakthroughs in scientific discovery and technological innovation such as cybersecurity. Accordingly, the National Nuclear Security Administration is one of the partners in this initiative.

While traditionally within the domain of government and large corporations, the exascale computing market will become increasingly more accessible to a broad range of companies with a corresponding wider range of applications. For example, exascale-level processing will be a critical component for processing data from millions of self-driving vehicles as part of an intelligent transportation system that optimizes traffic flow and utilization of vehicular resources. The exascale computing market will also become increasingly available to small businesses and engineering teams as artificial intelligence is leveraged to help engineers better leverage supercomputers.

Exascale-level computing is anticipated to become a more mass-market as computing costs continue to decrease and flexible deployment options are introduced. This research anticipates that the Exascale Computing Market will expand dramatically as cloud-based solutions are implemented to allow for HPC as a Service (HPCaaS).

Small to medium-sized businesses will benefit greatly from the HPCaaS model as they may utilize exascale-level computing on an on-demand basis for the duration of a project. Exascale-level HPC will be very important for certain consumer-oriented applications and services.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction2.1 Next Generation Computing2.2 High Performance Computing2.3 Supercomputers2.3.1 Super Computing2.3.2 Exascale Computing Development2.3.3 Exascale Use Cases and Application Areas2.3.4 Regulatory Framework2.3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3 Exascale Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20263.1 Exascale Computing Market by Component3.2 Exascale Computing Market by Hardware Type3.3 Exascale Computing Market by Service Type3.4 Exascale Computing Market by Industry Vertical3.5 Exascale Computing as a Service

4 High Performance Computing Company Analysis

Advanced Micro Devices

Amazon Web Services

Atos

Cisco Systems

Cray Inc.

DELL Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Lenovo Group Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

NVidia

Rackspace US Inc.

5 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q18dp2

