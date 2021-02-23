ExamMed Makes Key Strategic Growth Hire, Adding Jeff Fusile To Leadership Team As President

Experienced thought leader is dedicated to improving the quality and affordability of the healthcare system, with a special focus on access and the improvement of rural healthcare.

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExamMed, the award-winning and nationally recognized virtual healthcare technology platform announced today the addition of Jeff Fusile to its executive leadership team as President.

Jeff Fusile is the Past President of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia, the state's largest health insurance plan serving more than 3 million members and throughout his 30+ year career, Mr. Fusile has largely focused in the healthcare arena where he combines a unique blend of industry, strategy and financial acumen. Mr. Fusile joins a diverse and proven leadership team including Dan Edmonds-Waters, ExamMed's Chief Revenue Officer, and a healthcare veteran with 30+ years of experience who has previously held national executive positions at industry giant Kaiser Permanente. Mr. Fusile's addition will further enable ExamMed to advance its core technology platform while helping its customers tackle some of their most challenging growth initiatives.

"The ExamMed goal is simple, we empower physicians to take better control of the health of their patients, provide better service, earn more income and create real value," said Mr. Fusile. "Beyond the base telehealth offering, practices using the ExamMed system can move forward at their own pace and comfort level to incorporate additional features to better serve their patients, grow their practices and build the tools and knowledge necessary to win in the future value-based payment models that are just beginning to emerge."

ExamMed is at the forefront of bringing connected virtual care to life inside brick-and-mortar medical practices by equipping doctors with an ultra-simple one-touch video visit, innovative care navigation, and enabling remote patient monitoring. The ExamMed platform is ideal for any office setting - ranging from practices to hospitals, urgent care and neighborhood clinics - that manage patients with chronic diseases and high-risk illnesses or those living in rural areas. Leveraging ExamMed, providers can reduce non-emergent in-office visits and increase daily patient volume, while remote monitoring promotes the continuum of care, minimizes liability and costly hospital patient readmissions.

"At ExamMed, our focus is two-fold: ensuring that patients have easy access to their own doctors and ensuring doctors uncomplicated, convenient ways to communicate, connect and deliver the best care," said Faraz Zubairi, CEO of ExamMed. "Over the course of his entire career, Jeff is widely recognized for his ability to combine operations, strategy and finance to create positive competitive differentiation and with virtual care rapidly accelerating, we're fortunate to leverage Jeff's experience and acumen to positively change the delivery of healthcare."

Prior to his role as President of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia, Mr. Fusile served as the CFO of Anthem's commercial and specialty business as well as the CFO of all business operations at Anthem, Inc. At Anthem, he was a key strategic leader and a member of Anthem's Operations Council. Further, Mr. Fusile held leadership roles in financial planning and analysis, asset allocation and due diligence and integration of key acquisitions.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Fusile was a Managing Partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). He served as the managing partner for consulting in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, as well as the office managing partner in Indianapolis. Mr. Fusile was also a key part of the healthcare advisory practice where he led the payer advisory organization nationally. In addition, Mr. Fusile served as the PwC leader for ICD-10 transitions as well as the firm's national lead for HIPAA compliance services, including the privacy, security and technical transaction requirements of the legislation.

Said Mr. Zubairi, "To deliver healthcare effectively, it needs to be a connected relationship and not a transaction where patients consult with random practitioners. Covid-19 rapidly accelerated virtual care adoption and it's more paramount today to enable patients with the comfort of seeing their own trusted providers. Given the deep experience and proven record of our team, we are confident that Jeff will take ExamMed to the next level, exponentially increasing our sales revenues and driving us into the top tier of digital healthcare technologies in the country."

ExamMed, is an award winning and nationally recognized universal healthcare technology platform that offers providers an ideal patient-centered, complete model of care, both virtual and in-office. The platform is setting the new standard in healthcare, by bundling a video enabled provider-specific telehealth platform, centralized patient scheduling and messaging capabilities, interoperable EMR/EHR exchange, access to specialty care providers and referrals in one holistic solution. ExamMed was named a TAG (Technology Association of Georgia) Top 40 Innovative Company for 2020, and in 2019 was named an Atlanta Inno Blazer: Top Healthcare + Medicine Company. ExamMed's technology has been incorporated into doctors' offices and health systems spanning multiple specialties nationally. The independently funded company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information about ExamMed, visit www.exammed.com.

