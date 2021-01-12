Examity Taps Veteran Tech Executive As CTO

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity, the online proctoring solution recognized as one of the fastest-growing education technology companies in the United States, today announced the appointment of Paiman Nodoushani as Chief Technology Officer. A 29-year veteran of the tech industry who previously served as SVP of Engineering & Cloud Operations at Veracode, Nodoushani will oversee Examity's Engineering, IT, SaaS Operations, and information security teams.

"Even before the pandemic, the rapid pace of technological change created both new opportunities and challenges for organizations looking to keep up with the latest developments while also responding to user needs. Now, that pace has only accelerated," said Nodoushani. "I'm excited to join a team that has long been at the forefront of innovations focused on security and accessibility, principles that have never been more important as COVID-19 reshapes the intersection of technology and testing."

Nodoushani joins Examity with deep experience and knowledge in designing and developing sophisticated technology tools, from building multi-tenant, cloud-based platforms to managing embedded systems. Prior to joining Veracode, he served as VP of Engineering at Monotype and the next-generation cable provider Layer3 TV, and spent more than a decade at Cisco Systems. Nodoushani has also served on the boards of the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, the Massachusetts Network Communications Council, and Habitat for Humanity International. He is currently the co-chair of the MassTLC Technology & Innovation Community.

Examity's founding CTO, Shailu Tipparaju, a globally recognized education industry leader, will remain at the company, taking on the role of Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. In this new position, he will work closely with Examity's product and technology teams to bring design-based thinking and innovation frameworks to enable adoption of new products, as well as furthering Examity's pioneering work with industry associations including IMS Global, universities, and professional assessment programs around the world.

"Building Examity from the ground up, and helping to shape the emerging field of online proctoring, has been a highlight of my career," said Tipparaju. "As a growing number of institutions and testing providers turn to technology for test integrity, I look forward to collaborating with our growing team and continuing to push the industry forward."

Founded in 2013, Examity offers a variety of proctoring styles, from automated through to live, for hundreds of education and certification providers including Adobe, Epic, and Western Governors University. A 2020 winner of Fast Company's prestigious Most Innovative Companies Award, Examity has been named twice to Deloitte's Fast 500 list and has also been honored for three consecutive years as one of the fastest-growing businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

About Examity

Examity was founded to meet the needs of colleges, employers, and assessment providers looking to ensure test integrity. Since 2013, Examity has partnered with hundreds of organizations worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring solution. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

