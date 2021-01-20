EXACT Therapeutics Announces Innovative Probe Development Collaboration With GE Healthcare

OSLO, Norway and LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EXACT THERAPEUTICS AS ("EXACT-Tx" or the "Company"), a clinical stage precision medicine company today announced a collaboration with GE Healthcare to develop an innovative ultrasound probe to be used...

OSLO, Norway and LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EXACT THERAPEUTICS AS ("EXACT-Tx" or the "Company"), a clinical stage precision medicine company today announced a collaboration with GE Healthcare to develop an innovative ultrasound probe to be used in forthcoming studies using Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT®) across multiple disease conditions.

"We are delighted to collaborate with GE Healthcare, a leader in the field of diagnostic imaging and ultrasound. We look forward to working closely with GE Healthcare in developing an innovative ultrasound probe with the goal of enabling effective deployment of the ACT® therapeutic amplification platform across indications for our forthcoming phase II clinical development program", said Dr Rafiq Hasan, CEO of EXACT Therapeutics AS.

ACT® is a proprietary formulation consisting of microbubbles and microdroplets that are activated through the application of ultrasound with the consequent increase in targeted delivery of a co-administered therapeutic agent. ACT® is supported by a strong and broad preclinical package demonstrating therapeutic enhancement in multiple oncology models (pancreatic, breast, colon, prostate) as well as controlled blood-brain barrier opening. Currently ACT® is being evaluated in the international ACTIVATE Phase I clinical trial in patients with metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

About EXACT

EXACT-Tx is a clinical stage Norwegian biotech company developing a technology platform for targeted therapeutic enhancement - Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT®). ACT® sonoporation is a unique approach to ultrasound-mediated, targeted drug enhancement - with the potential to significantly amplify the clinical utility of a wide range of therapeutic agents across a multitude of indications including within oncology (chemotherapy, immunotherapy), infectious diseases, and neurological conditions. www.exact-tx.com

For more information contact:

Dr Rafiq HasanCEO EXACT Therapeutics Rafiq@exact-tx.com

Richard Hayhurst/ Janet JoyTel +44 7711 821527 richard@rhapr.eu

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exact-therapeutics-announces-innovative-probe-development-collaboration-with-ge-healthcare-301211639.html

SOURCE Exact Therapeutics