Exact Payments Announces Launch Of New Payments Platform

New cloud payment gateway delivers high performance digital commerce solution for banks, software platforms and omnichannel merchants

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Payments ("Exact" or the "Company") announced the launch of its next generation payment gateway now fully deployed in the Amazon Web Services Cloud ("AWS Cloud"). The new platform represents a comprehensive technology upgrade and positions the Company to set a new standard of performance in the industry.

Exact's new payment gateway is engineered from the ground up to drive the highest level of reliability, scalability and transaction response times. Leveraging the power of AWS Cloud infrastructure, Exact is now able to offer an industry leading 99.99% service level guarantee.

The new Exact Payments gateway features a comprehensive suite of advanced functionality for digital commerce including: Apple Pay TM, Google Pay TM, Paypal TM, EMV ® 3-D Secure, Recurring Billing, Tokenization and Level 2 & 3 processing. Included in this launch, the Company also released its suite of modern REST APIs and an open developer portal.

"This launch represents the culmination of an exceptional effort by the entire Exact team. We fundamentally believe that nothing is more important to our clients than performance and reliability. With this new payments platform, we just raised the bar to a whole new level," announced Exact CEO, Phil Levy.

Exact's new website ( www.exactpay.com ) released today as well. The site showcases the Company's new brand and offers fresh payments industry content and expert resources for banks, software platforms and omnichannel merchants.

"Today is an exciting milestone as we announce the new Exact Payments. Our team is committed to building a brand that stands for client focus, innovation and performance," added Levy. "With each new feature release and technology upgrade, we will continue delivering on those standards and earning the trust of our clients and partners."

About Exact Payments

Exact Payments is a leading provider of high performance payment solutions for bank partners, software platforms and omnichannel merchants. The Company's cloud technology is built for scale and offers modern REST APIs, PCI-compliant hosted payment pages and an intuitive virtual terminal/management portal. Exact is integrated with leading processors in the U.S. and Canada including Fiserv/First Data, Elavon, Global Payments/TSYS, Chase Canada and Moneris.

Learn more at www.exactpay.com .

