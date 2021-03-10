Exact Payments Adds New CTO Ravi Rajamiyer To Its Executive Team

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Payments, LLC ("Exact") announced today that Ravi Rajamiyer, M. Tech. / PhD, has joined the company as its Chief Technology Officer.

Ravi brings more than 20 years of experience building and leading technology teams across industries from global payments to Cloud Security, AI/Machine Learning, Data Center Virtualization and mobile application development.

Prior to joining Exact, Mr. Rajamiyer served as the Director of Engineering at PayPal where he led Global Payments Platform software development. Ravi was part of the senior leadership team that set the product and engineering roadmap focused on outstanding customer experiences across the merchant lifecycle including onboarding, risk/underwriting, servicing, reporting and disputes management. He and his team led the execution of a Cloud-Native transformation of the Payment Gateway covering a global footprint.

Since 2010, Ravi has been a leader in Cloud-native application development and infrastructure deployment. He brings a wealth of experience around DevOps automation, continuous security & compliance management, and CI/CD best practices which will be invaluable as the company invests in new payment solutions to meet the needs of its innovative bank partners, leading software companies and high growth omnichannel merchants.

"We are thrilled to have Ravi join the leadership team of Exact at this exciting time. His depth of experience in building world class software engineering teams is exactly what we need to help us achieve our next phase of growth," said Phil Levy, CEO. "With Ravi's leadership, we will accelerate our investment in building new innovative payment solutions which propel high performance digital commerce for our clients and partners."

"I am very excited to be joining Exact and working with Phil and the leadership team. The payments market is evolving quickly marked by innovative enabling technologies, emerging business models and the acceleration of digital channels. Exact is ideally positioned to deliver a compelling suite of services seamlessly integrated into our core Payments platform" said Rajamiyer.

Prior to PayPal, Ravi worked in various leadership roles for Lyft, Cavirin Systems, VMWare, Raved, and Yahoo. Mr. Rajamiyer received his M. Tech. from the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai and completed his PhD from Washington University in St. Louis, MO.

About Exact Payments, LLC

Exact Payments is a leading provider of high performance digital commerce solutions to bank partners, software platforms and omnichannel merchants. Exact delivers a highly scaled payment gateway integrated to leading processors in the US and Canada including Fiserv/First Data, Elavon, TSYS, Chase Canada and Moneris. The company is a leader in digital payments technology, with secure transaction processing systems and expert technical support. Exact is a certified PCI DSS Level 1 Service Provider, the most stringent level of certification. For more information, please visit www.exactpay.com.

