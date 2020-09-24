EWTN To Hold Special Novena For The Nation Ahead Of U.S. Elections

IRONDALE, Ala., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN Global Catholic Network will hold a special novena to pray for the nation ahead of the upcoming U.S. elections. The special "Novena to the Mother of God for the Nation" begins on Tuesday, September 29.

"As Catholics, we turn instinctively to our Blessed Mother in times of need," said EWTN Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Michael P. Warsaw. "America's first bishop, John Carroll of Baltimore, chose Our Lady as the patroness of the United States. And throughout our country's history, we have always entrusted our nation to Mary's motherly protection.

"In this present moment, when there is so much division and unrest in our country, and when many of the values that formed our nation seem to be at risk, we again need to turn to our Blessed Mother. We need to pray for her intercession that leaders and all who seek public office will follow the path of Truth, guarantee religious liberty, and ensure that all human life is valued and protected, most especially the unborn."

The Novena begins Sept. 29, immediately following the daily televised Mass at 9 a.m. ET, with encores at 9:30 p.m. ET and 2:30 a.m. ET. The novena will continue through Oct. 7, the Feast of the Most Holy Rosary.

EWTN also has created a special eBook to help individuals as well as their family and friends to participate in this important devotion. The free eBook, "Novena to the Mother of God for the Nation," is available in English at www.ewtn.com/novena, and in Spanish at www.ewtn.com/novenaesp.

EWTN collaborated with one of the pre-eminent Marian theologians in the U.S. on the creation of this beautiful novena. Fr. Frederick Miller, a frequent EWTN guest and the Spiritual Director of the College Seminary of the Immaculate Conception at Seton Hall University, composed the meditations and prayers which invoke Mary's intercession for our nation.

"In this critical moment, I hope that everyone will join in this powerful prayer for the nation and its leaders," Warsaw said. "May God bless you during these days, and may God bless our nation."

