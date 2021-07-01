EWorld Companies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Release Of New Limited Edition Bitcoin Wine NFT

Escondido, CA, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- eWorld Companies, Inc. (OTC: EWRC) announced today that they are in the process of releasing "Bitcoin Wine", a limited edition NFT series featuring and showcasing fine wine. This exclusive "Bitcoin Wine" series will include a limited supply of only 10,000 bottles of carefully selected and readily identifiable fine wine and each bottle of wine in the series will immediately become a collectable because each bottle of wine in the series is accompanied by its own unique NFT.

Through use of blockchain technology, each "Bitcoin Wine" in the series will be comprised as a two-piece ensemble: 1.) an identifiable and tangible bottle of Bitcoin Wine, commonly referred to as a "physical token" that the owner can display in their home 2.) a digital asset, also referred to as "crypto art", that can be added to their online NFT gallery. The physical token and the digital asset are only available as this two-piece ensemble and neither piece holds any value or authenticity by itself. Each bottle of wine will have a QR code and when scanned will take the viewer directly to the digital asset.

An NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, collectables, visual highlights and videos. NFTs are bought and sold online, frequently with cryptocurrency, and they are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos.

For instance, famous digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as "Beeple", crafted a composite of 5,000 daily drawings to create perhaps the most famous NFT of the moment, "EVERYDAYS: The First 5000 Days," which sold at auction for a record-breaking $69.3 million. Another example is NBA Top Shot; a blockchain-based platform that allows fans to buy, sell and trade numbered versions of specific, officially licensed video highlights as NFTs and has a valuation of $2.6 billion.

Mirek Gorny, President of eWorld Companies, Inc. and COO of Angelini Trading Company, commented, "We believe that fine wines and NFTs make for excellent pairings so in our eyes Bitcoin, NFTs and fine wine are naturally cohesive. A fine wine is a collectable in and of itself, something that gets better and more valuable over time, so it makes perfect sense to us that we create unique and specific bottles of wine in the form of NFTs. And knowing that Bitcoin has a finite supply of 21 million coins, we also like the idea of creating a finite supply of just 10,000 bottles of Bitcoin Wine."

The company plans to announce its official release date for the "Bitcoin Wine" NFT series very soon, along with information on where and how they can be purchased.

ABOUT EWORLD COMPANIES, INC.

eWorld Companies, Inc. is the Parent Company of Angelini Trading Company, a Los Angeles area-based company that distributes 26 varieties of wine from 5 different family-owned wineries, 2 different handmade Italian pasta factories, and a premier olive oil company that won the 2014 award for best olive oil in the world, and other specialty food items seldom seen in the U.S. market. eWorld's top priority and sole focus now is the rollout of Angelini Trading's line of Caponero and Benevento brand wines for the U.S. consumer market. Wines have already been delivered and purchase orders received from the first 200 retail outlets, with many additional orders and deliveries expected to be announced soon.

Angelini Trading Company was formed in 2012 by Richard Angelini and his cousin, Roberto Adamo, with the objective to source the highest-level products available from the Italian peninsula for export to the rest of the world, with primary focus on the U.S. market. The Angelini and Adamo families have been merchants and artists since the 1600's. Unfortunately, Richard Angelini passed away in 2017, but the company remains in family hands with his wife, Christina now serving as the company's President.

