EWM. SA, A Geneva-based Web Development And Digital Marketing Agency, Opens Its Parisian Subsidiary, EWM France, A Joint-venture With OLCM Holding

GENEVA, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EWM. SA, a Geneva web development and digital marketing agency, is proud to announce the creation of its Paris branch, EWM France, in a joint venture with the OLCM holding company.

Created in 2010, the Swiss digital agency, EWM. SA, specializes in strategy, creation and development of websites, digital platforms and tailor-made mobile applications, as well as in optimizing web performance.

A family holding company created by Didier and Olivia Le Calvez, OLCM, regroups several companies specializing in prestigious hotels and in services for independent hoteliers. The companies include RE Management, which specializes in project management and management assistance, Heloïse's Choice, which is responsible for the sales and marketing of luxury hotels, and Phoenix Communication, a European Public Relations agency specializing in luxury, hotels and gastronomy.

Thanks to the establishment of EWM France, OLCM completes its service offering with digital expertise, thus allowing the holding company to offer French brands a 360-degree marketing and digital approach.

"Building on the expertise and services of this new company, EWM France, we can now develop a holistic approach to our activities, in order to make the most of each situation and contribute to the success of our clients," states Didier Le Calvez.

Ramzi Chamat, who wanted to develop EWM. SA on French territory, found in Didier le Calvez, a renowned hotelier and entrepreneur, the ideal partner to develop EWM's activities in France.

"Having an office as well as a team in Paris is an ambition for any entrepreneur. Adding a building block in the heart of the luxury capital is a long-standing dream that I am proud to accomplish," claims Ramzi Chamat, Founder and CEO of EWM.swiss. Indeed, thanks to this joint venture, EWM. SA will be able to benefit from the large international network of this renowned executive in the luxury hotel industry.

Paris represents an unrivalled economic, cultural, touristic and gastronomic hub to which Ramzi Chamat wishes to bring his "Swiss-made" touch in the digital field - a guarantee of innovation, exclusivity, service and precision. "At EWM, we support companies in increasing their footprint, awareness and visibility through the digital realm. We also assist our clients with increasing their market share and achieving their business objectives," adds Ramzi Chamat.

EWM France: tailor-made and comprehensive digital solutions

EWM France offers companies tailor-made and comprehensive digital solutions, from strategy definition to performance optimization, including the creation and development of websites, digital platforms and mobile applications. EWM combines strategy, branding, user experience and interface, web design, development and digital marketing.

Strategy, creativity and technology are used to enable companies to maximize their potential and achieve their business and communication goals. Among the brands that have already trusted EWM include Lamborghini, Le Groupe Michel Reybier, Ultima Collection, ITC I United Nations Geneva, Schweizerhof Zermatt, Le Richemond and many others.

About Ramzi Chamat, Founder and CEO of EWM. SA

Ramzi Chamat, of Franco-Lebanese nationality, has been managing EWM. SA for more than 10 years. Now recognized internationally, this start-up, formerly composed of three employees, now has more than 60 employees around the world - from Geneva, Kiev and Tunis, to London and Doha. Since 2010, EWM. SA has created more than 500 digital platforms for world-renowned brands, such as the Ducasse Group, Château les Crostes and AS International.

About Didier and Olivia Le Calvez, Co-Chairs of OLCM Holding

A figure in the international hotel industry, Didier Le Calvez has worked in the most prestigious palaces in the world, from Pierre in New York, to the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, for which he oversaw the opening as General Manager, or the Bristol where he was the Chief Executive Officer. He also served as COO of Oetker Collection and CEO of La Réserve. His wife Olivia Le Calvez is an entrepreneur, owner of two hotel establishments on the Ile de Ré, the Hôtel de Toiras and the Villa Clarisse and former Secretary General of Relais & Châteaux .

Didier Le Calvez has demonstrated throughout his career his talent to raise each establishment he has managed to the highest level of excellence and to position and establish new brands. Alongside his wife Olivia, currently handling three companies, he can rejoice with his teams to have the confidence of clients such as The Woodward Geneva, Costes, Palazzo Parigi Milan, Chopard (1 Place Vendôme) or the Hotel Chais Monnet & Spa Cognac.

