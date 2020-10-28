EVX Midstream Partners Responsible Energy Pledge Makes Positive Impact In Eagle Ford Basin

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVX Midstream Partners, LLC ("EVX") today announced that its water gathering, recycling and disposal systems along with the formal adoption of its Responsible Energy Pledge have made positive environmental and social...

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVX Midstream Partners, LLC ("EVX") today announced that its water gathering, recycling and disposal systems along with the formal adoption of its Responsible Energy Pledge have made positive environmental and social impacts in the Eagle Ford Basin.

Herb Chambers IV, CEO of EVX said, "EVX is the largest gatherer of produced water in the Eagle Ford basin and we are looking forward to developing basin-wide water recycling opportunities as well as other innovative solutions that will benefit our customers and the environment. Our extensive pipeline infrastructure has already played an important role in reducing carbon emissions and road congestions, and we remain deeply committed to creating additional innovative solutions. Earlier this year we formalized our Responsible Energy Pledge which calls attention to our pursuit and focus on Safety, Respect, Performance, Integrity and Environmental Awareness. All major contractors, vendors and partners are made aware of EVX's commitment to the ideals of the Responsible Energy Pledge and are asked to sign the pledge prior to establishing a working relationship with EVX."

EVX is led by its three founders: Herb Chambers IV, President and CEO; Charlie Flynn, Chief Operating Officer; and Brian Kellar, Chief Financial Officer. The EVX leadership team has a demonstrated track record of success, originating transactions and projects, structuring and developing midstream assets, and operating assets post-acquisition or project completion.

About EVX MidstreamEVX Midstream Partners LLC is focused on acquiring, developing and operating crude oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering, processing, treating, recycling and transportation assets in the Eagle Ford and other basins. EVX was founded by Herb Chambers IV, Charlie Flynn and Brian Kellar, in partnership with Five Point Energy. For more information, please visit www.evxmidstream.com and www.fivepointenergy.com.

Contact: Grant Chambers, grant@workhorsemkt.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evx-midstream-partners-responsible-energy-pledge-makes-positive-impact-in-eagle-ford-basin-301162042.html

SOURCE EVX Midstream Partners, LLC