Evox Therapeutics Expands Its Existing Exosome Patent Portfolio

OXFORD, England, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd ('Evox' or the 'Company'), a leading exosome therapeutics company, is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted another key patent by the European Patent Office (EPO). This new grant reinforces the Company's leading position within field of exosome therapeutics and adds to the growing number of foundational patent families within the Evox IP portfolio.

The recently granted European patent (EP3463465) provides coverage for exosomes and methods of producing exosomes comprising an endogenous polypeptide-based release system for enabling luminal loading of soluble proteins inside an exosome. Such a release mechanism is important for optimal functional exosome-mediated delivery of soluble therapeutic proteins and enzymes into recipient cells.

Dr Antonin de Fougerolles, Chief Executive Officer of Evox, commented:

"We are pleased to have been granted another important patent within our rapidly growing therapeutic exosome patent estate. This patent provides broad protection for our internal pipeline programs, where we are using this approach to functionally deliver soluble enzymes into cells in order to correct rare metabolic diseases. It is also broadly applicable to delivery of other types of drug payloads where luminal loading inside an exosome is important."

About Evox Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company focused on harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles, known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics. Backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups and supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, Evox's mission is to positively impact human health by creating novel exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of various severe diseases with limited options for patients and their families. Evox uses its proprietary DeliverEX TM technology to modify exosomes using various molecular engineering, drug loading, and targeting strategies to facilitate targeted drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of protein, antibody and nucleic acid-based therapies by enabling delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies, and Evox is leading the development within this emerging therapeutic space.

