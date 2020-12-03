Evosus Partners With The Pool And Hot Tub Alliance As Strategic Software Partner

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evosus , a leader in ERP business software development, announced a strategic partnership with Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), the leading industry organization for the $36.5B pool, hot tub, and spa market.

"This partnership is the perfect fit," stated Dan McManus, CEO of Evosus. "PHTA is the trusted authority for safety and advocacy in the pool & hot tub industry. Meanwhile, Evosus develops software that's specifically built for pool & hot tub businesses. Our goal with this partnership is to help PHTA members reduce the burden of day to day operational tasks, and turn their attention to growth."

LOU is the new cloud software from Evosus, and it's the only cloud business software spanning retail, service and inventory - specifically built for the pool and hot tub industry.

For Retailers: LOU provides a fast and efficient checkout process, allowing specialty retailers to handle customers as they arrive in waves.

For Service Companies: LOU empowers service managers with multi-crew route optimization, while always staying in sync with service personnel in the field.

For Inventory Managers: LOU gives businesses 100% visibility to inventory at all times. Whether it's in the store, on the truck or in a warehouse, managers always have real-time visibility to stock on hand.

As part of the partnership, Dan McManus will serve as a member of the PHTA Retail Council.

About Evosus

Evosus has a reputation for building the best business software for the swimming pool, hot tub and hearth industries in North America. Over the past 19 years, Evosus has worked with 500 of the top retail & service companies in these industries. LOU is their new, cloud business software. For more information, visit www.evosus.com/lou .

About the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance

The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), a non-profit organization with nearly 3,500 members from around the world, was established in 1956 to support, promote, and protect the common interests of the $36.5B pool, hot tub and spa industry. PHTA provides education, advocacy, standards development, research, and market growth to increase our members' professionalism, knowledge and profitability. Additionally, PHTA facilitates the expansion of swimming, water safety and related research and outreach activities aimed at introducing more people to swimming, making swimming environments safer and keeping pools open to serve communities. For more information, visit www.phta.org .

