Evosus Acquires 'How Pools Operate' Retail Training Course

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evosus, a leader in ERP business software development, announced that it has acquired the assets to the "How Pools Operate" online training course, which was originally created by Xmente Swimming Pool Retail Academy, a collaboration of swimming pool industry professionals.

"This acquisition demonstrates our further commitment to businesses in the swimming pool industry," stated Dan McManus, CEO of Evosus. "Pool retail businesses across the U.S. hire thousands of seasonal employees each year. Many of these employees need fundamental knowledge of basic pool equipment, water chemistry and pool operation. 'How Pools Operate' provides this knowledge, based on research with hundreds of retail businesses. With this acquisition, the Evosus team will modernize the content, and roll it out to the pool industry in 2021."

Swimming pool companies in the U.S. can learn more, and buy a 30-day license to "How Pools Operate," at evosus.com/resources/how-pools-operate .

About Evosus

Evosus has a reputation for building the best business software for the swimming pool, hot tub and hearth industries in North America. Over the past 19 years, Evosus has worked with 500 of the top retail & service companies in these industries. LOU is the new, cloud business software developed by the Evosus team. For more information, visit www.evosus.com/lou .

SOURCE Evosus