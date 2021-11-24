Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming virtual investor events in December.

Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) - Get Evoqua Water Technologies Corp Report, an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming virtual investor events in December.

Credit Suisse 9th Annual Industrials Conference

Rodney Aulick, Evoqua's Executive Vice President and Integrated Solutions and Services Segment President, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Credit Suisse 9th Annual Industrials Conference, beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Keith Buettner, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Integrated Solutions and Services segment, will participate in the group discussions at this conference.

The Credit Suisse fireside chat will be webcast. Registration and audio replay details for the event, once available, can be found on Evoqua's Investor Relations website: https://aqua.evoqua.com.

2021 Truist Securities Industrials and Services Summit

Ben Stas, Evoqua's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual 2021 Truist Securities Industrials and Services Summit on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Herve Fages, Executive Vice President and Applied Product Technologies Segment President, will participate in the group discussions at this conference.

Dan Brailer, Vice President of Investor Relations, will join the virtual group discussions during both events.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 150 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life. ®

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124006141/en/