Evoqua Applauded By Frost & Sullivan For Improving Sanitation And Access To Water With Its End-to-end Sustainable Processes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After recently assessing sustainability in the global water technology market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Evoqua Water Technologies with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award. Evoqua successfully integrates sustainable processes into its business model and corporate governance structure to reduce significant environmental threats and improve global economic growth and water security. The company's innovation in sustainable and smart infrastructure allows Evoqua to use its unique position in water treatment to facilitate the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 of clean water and sanitation for all. The company's sustainable innovation processes increase water-use efficiency and improve water quality to ensure access to a reliable and cost-effective freshwater supply.

Evoqua's internal environmental and asset management processes support goals related to sustainability and mitigate the negative impacts of SDG 13 surrounding climate change. The company's water treatment solutions protect water-related ecosystems. In alignment with SDG 12, Evoqua's solutions work to reduce waste, improve water circularity, reduce pollution, and regenerate natural systems. The innovative solutions support proactive energy and cost savings (SDG 7) through responsible production. It also works to mitigate risks in the supply chain. Evoqua is involved in collaborative initiatives, knowledge sharing, customer education, and more to support sustainable and resilient customers and communities. The company works towards SDG 11 to deliver tangible economic benefits through its reputable brand in quality water treatment solutions that solve complex water challenges in communities and industries.

Fredrick Royan, Vice President of Research - Environment & Sustainability at Frost & Sullivan, explains, "Evoqua has carefully built a reputable brand that embodies quality, safety, and reliability. Renowned for its expertise in removing impurities from water, it collaborates with customers to deliver industry-first innovations, tailored solutions, and sophisticated services to address full lifecycle customer needs related to SDG 6."

Evoqua's products and services transform approximately 100 billion gallons of water daily, positively impacting the health and safety of customer sites across the globe, including municipal, industrial, and recreational facilities. It works with customers to mitigate water and climate risks through water efficiency, resilience, and high-quality water at the right time and in the right amount. As a result, customers attain more predictability and stability in complying with regulations, water-related costs, and sustainable resource management. Evoqua's sustainable processes leverage product innovation and internal ESG efforts while partnering with its customers to help them achieve their sustainability goals. The internal processes also include:

Inclusion and diversity

The safety and health of employees

Human rights protection

Sustainable supply chains

"Following its materiality assessment in 2019, Evoqua assigned a cross-functional team to leverage product innovation processes while reflecting on the social impact side of sustainability, i.e., covering topics such as the supply chain, diversity, and inclusion," says Riana Barnard, a Best Practices Research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Through these two lenses, embedded in a governance structure navigating environmental and social impact, Evoqua quantifies and manages sustainability diligently."

Evoqua earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Company of the Year Award for sustainability in the water technology market for its leading technologies, a pragmatic approach, and an all-inclusive commitment to advocacy and innovation.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

