Evolve Skateboards Launches The Hadean Series

QUEENSLAND, Australia, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Skateboards, the global leader in electric skateboards, has announced the official launch of the Hadean Series. Hadean will offer four times more performance than its predecessor the GTR series which was launched in 2019 and 37% more battery capacity with a top speed of 31mph, making it the most advanced electric skateboard ever produced.

The Hadean Carbon is the world's first chassis style frame, a patent-pending design that allowed Evolve to increase performance without compromising on size and the sleek low profile look they are known for. To achieve the strength required in the deck frame construction Evolve came up with another first for electric skateboarding - forged carbon fiber, the likes of which can be found on top-of-the-line high-performance supercars like Lamborghini. The deck also includes another first for the industry, air vents, which help to keep the internal electronics cool.

"Since the successful launch of our Carbon GTR series in 2019, we have looked to advance our product into a board that produces greater performance while maintaining the sleek, integrated electrical design the GTR is famous for," said Jeff Anning, Founder of Evolve Skatebaords. "Improved performance required increased size of the battery and motors and this innovation overcame a size constraint that could improve the users' control and riding experience."

A NEW LEVEL OF CONTROLEvolve has teamed up with an Australian company that excels in motor controller design to create an entirely new proprietary motor controller for the brand, the E-FOC. With experience in military drones and other high-end products, the teams collaborated on everything from schematics to the highest quality bill of materials to ensure the E-FOC is the most advanced motor controller Evolve has ever created, revolutionising how smoothly a rider can harness the intense power produced by the Hadean's dual 3000w motors and 12S battery structure.

FORGED CARBON CHASSISThe Hadean Carbon is the world's first "chassis" skateboard deck, composed of forged carbon fiber, a material found in aircraft and race cars. The seamless integration of technology and ride performance is achieved through a forged carbon composite frame. The high fiber content and variation in strand orientation creates the strength needed to support a next-generation electric system without adding unnecessary bulk. With this board, the rider will experience better performance, including speed and range, without compromising the best riding feeling.

SUSTAINABILITYThe Hadean Series uses 21700 lithium-Ion battery cells and 2 x 3000-watt electric motors to power itself. It produces zero carbon emissions and can travel up to 43 miles on a single charge. Due to its portable nature, it is an ideal, environmentally friendly urban form of transportation. Sustainable and active commuting is here to stay.

NEW INNOVATIONS

Remote:The Phaze remote has a new design for hardcore conditions. It is built to last, housed in a machined alloy frame with rubber sides. It also hosts an array of smart features such as speed control, light adjustments, and board diagnostics.

Smart lighting system: The Bluetooth connection between the Phaze remote and deck provides real-time hazard lights when the brake is applied, enhancing both the rider and surrounding individual's safety when travelling. The lights also serve as an indicator for low-battery, board updates and various other scenarios.

App:The Explore by Evolve App opens even greater levels of customization, with the introduction of power, acceleration and brake curves and a user may also dial in their inbuilt lights with dual colors and full RGB color selection. The app can also be used to view board diagnostics and track their rides using GPS to compete on a global leader board.

Perfect Stance: We have refined the contours and widths of our decks to provide the optimal stance for all riders, creating space for a wider foot stance without expanding the wheelbase of the board.

Versatility: The 2-in-1 version, which includes the all-terrain and street set up, are available for both decks.

To learn more about Evolve Skateboards visit www.evolveskateboardsusa.com/ and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

About Evolve Skateboards Evolve Skateboards is the leading company in the electric skateboard industry. We spent ten years meticulously designing, testing and optimising every part of our boards so riders can experience the best electric skateboards in the world. With more than 15 awards and service centres and distributors now servicing over 40 countries, Evolve Skateboards has a growing number of loyal customers worldwide.

The company was born on the Gold Coast, Australia, through sheer passion and obsession for finding the link between snowboarding, surfing and all things carving on land. Evolve's electric skateboards are made by riders for riders. Since 2008, Evolve has been developing aesthetically refined, quality electric skateboards focused on the best feeling ride possible. In 2011, Evolve designed the world's first carbon fiber electric skateboard and the world's first 2 in 1 electric skateboard and in 2021, the world's first "chassis" skateboard deck.

