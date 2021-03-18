Evolve IP's Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Solution With Integrated Contact Center Recognized In Multiple Gartner Research Papers

WAYNE, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP ®, the world's leading provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, today announced that its Microsoft Teams integrated omnichannel contact center, a pillar of the company's Work Anywhere platform, was highlighted in Frost & Sullivan's Guide to Evaluating Communications and Collaboration Vendors. Evolve IP has also been noted in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service and Critical Capabilities for Contact Center as a Service for its Evolve Contact Suite CCaaS solution.Evolve IP's unique offering enables enterprises to provide their contact center agents with a fully-featured omnichannel contact center that's integrated with Microsoft Teams. The unified solution leverages Microsoft Teams direct routing and Cisco VoIP, and delivers market-leading contact center capabilities, advanced business tools like AI natural language speech processing, and Microsoft Teams features; all on any internet-enabled device.Solution highlights include:

Agents can respond to contact center interactions directly in Teams keeping them connected to the rest of the business for critical communication.

Leveraging Evolve IP's suite of Digital Workspace solutions, contact center professionals can work securely from any location with access to all business applications

A world-class Contact Center feature set Omnichannel with voice, chat, text, email, web callback, IVR and more

Full integration with Cisco VoIP (not just a SIP trunking solution) - delivering crystal-clear HD voice and unified communications services. Alternately, the solution can be deployed with a customer's existing PBX

Business messaging; SMS texting from business numbers

AI-driven speech analytics and call recording

Proven history of 99.999% uptime

Workforce management

Business intelligence and reporting

"Microsoft Teams direct routing is an incredibly powerful tool for enterprise businesses but it doesn't come with an enterprise-class contact center solution 'out of the box'", said Scott Kinka, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at Evolve IP. "Evolve IP's contact center solution, which natively integrates with Microsoft Teams direct routing provides our customers with two primary advantages. One, it delivers powerful omnichannel features that drive a great customer experience. Two, by delivering a unified Teams and contact center instance, agents stay connected with the rest of the business and can collaborate with other employees no matter where they are working or what devices they are working on."* Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, Pri Rathnayake, 09, November, 2020 Critical Capabilities for Contact Center as a Service Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, Pri Rathnayake, 10, November, 2020. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Why Clients Choose Evolve IPEvolve IP enables employees to Work Anywhere™ productively and securely. Our enterprise solutions seamlessly integrate collaboration & communications, digital workspaces and contact center - all delivered from a browser on any connected device. Evolve IP's technologies free IT to focus on business innovation, not systems and infrastructure, and enable their employees to contribute even more to the enterprise -- no matter where or when they are working. Businesses that choose Evolve IP have selected a true technology partner. A company that becomes an expert extension of their IT team, an organization that listens to their needs to tailor solutions just for their business, and is responsive and engaged in every interaction. Follow Evolve IP on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.Photo(s): https://www.prlog.org/12862272Press release distributed by PRLog

