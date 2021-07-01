Evolve Gas And Power Expands Power Solutions With Acquisition Of Interlink Power Group

HOUSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Gas and Power Solutions, LLC. and Interlink Power Group have announced their planned merger of business operations.

HOUSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Gas and Power Solutions, LLC. and Interlink Power Group have announced their planned merger of business operations. Evolve will acquire Interlink's existing customer contracts, employees, and assets. The merged companies will continue operations under the Evolve Gas and Power brand.

Evolve Gas & Power acquired Interlink Power Group: industrial-scale power solutions to remote communities worldwide.

Established in 2007, Interlink Power Group is a leading Australian full-service engineering power company specializing in providing industrial-scale power solutions, critical assets, and essential services to local communities worldwide. Interlink's history of commitment to efficiency, transparency, and favorable long-term project outcomes make this acquisition a high-value market proposition.

"The joining of Interlink Power Group with Evolve Gas and Power will increase the quality of our products and services offered through greater flexibility, engineering design, customer support, and expanded in-house capabilities. With our more robust financial position and collective industry experience, Interlink will be able to broaden our market reach, providing customers with a competitive global alternative EPC and O&M option." - Steve Thurstans | COO, Interlink

Evolve Gas and Power specializes in power generation, API 617/618 compressor packaging and ESG solutions for pressure letdown applications in natural gas distribution for the oil & gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries.

Combining Interlink Power Group's rotating equipment services of EPC, O&M, relocation, upgrade, and refurbishment with Evolve Gas and Power's financial and corporate governance, Evolve Gas and Power will be a market leading service provider throughout the world.

"By integrating Interlink's diversified full-service industrial-scale power systems, critical assets, and essential services with Evolve Gas and Power's unique ESG solutions, Evolve will be able to greatly scale our sustainable power generation services, especially in remote areas." - Justin Moody | President, Evolve Gas and Power

Contact info: Lindy DevittManaging DirectorEvolve Gas and Power10555 Cossey Road Houston, Texas 77070832-375-0099 lindy.Devitt@evolveincorporated.com

www.evolveincorporated.com/gas-and-power www.interlink-power.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolve-gas-and-power-expands-power-solutions-with-acquisition-of-interlink-power-group-301324475.html

SOURCE Evolve Gas and Power