Evolve ETFs Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Raj Lala, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evolve ETFs ("Evolve" or the "Company") joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Funds Customer Success, TMX Group to celebrate the launch of the Evolve FANGMA Index ETF (TSX:...

TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Raj Lala, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evolve ETFs ("Evolve" or the "Company") joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Funds Customer Success, TMX Group to celebrate the launch of the Evolve FANGMA Index ETF (TSX: TECH) and open the market.

With approximately $1.8 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Friday May 7, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange