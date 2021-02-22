Evolve ETFs Closes The Market

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Raj Lala, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evolve ETFs ("Evolve" or the "Company"), and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Funds, Customer Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of Bitcoin ETF...

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Raj Lala, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evolve ETFs ("Evolve" or the "Company"), and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Funds, Customer Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of Bitcoin ETF (TSX:EBIT & TSX:EBIT.U) by Evolve ETFs and close the market.

EBIT is one of the world's first Bitcoin ETFs designed to provide investors with access to physical Bitcoin.

With over $1.7 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF via the Toronto Stock Exchange in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic investing and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com .

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange