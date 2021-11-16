EVO Payments And Oracle Expand Global Partnership To Include Xstore POS, Simphony POS And Opera, Enhancing Checkout Experience For Hospitality And Retail Merchants

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) ("EVO"), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, announced today a global agreement with Oracle in which EVO will be able to enable Oracle's enterprise payment solutions to...

EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) - Get EVO Payments, Inc. Class A Report ("EVO"), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, announced today a global agreement with Oracle in which EVO will be able to enable Oracle's enterprise payment solutions to EVO's hospitality and retail merchants and offer acquiring services to existing Oracle software customers. EVO will develop a direct integration to the Oracle Payments Interface (OPI), which provides access to Oracle's full suite of point-of-sale software solutions including Xstore POS (for retail), Simphony POS (for restaurants) and Opera (for hotels).

EVO is an existing member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork, offering the market proprietary integrations to Oracle's on-premises and cloud-based E-Business Suite ERP solution, with both integrations serving to enable digital B2B payments and automate accounts receivable.

"We are very excited to broaden our global relationship with Oracle by integrating to OPI," stated James G. Kelly, EVO's CEO. "We now have the ability to offer Oracle's most modern POS solutions to our global retail and hospitality customers, enhancing the functionality of their business management solutions and allowing for a seamless payment experience. We further gain the ability to target new merchants for payment acceptance, including those merchants currently leveraging Oracle software solutions."

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) - Get EVO Payments, Inc. Class A Report is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report, please visit us at www.oracle.com.

