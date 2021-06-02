EVO Payments And Bci Announce Regulatory Approval To Commence Operations In Chile

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) ("EVO"), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, today announced that its joint venture with Banco de Crédito e Inversiones ("Bci"), the third largest private bank in Chile,...

EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) - Get Report ("EVO"), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, today announced that its joint venture with Banco de Crédito e Inversiones ("Bci"), the third largest private bank in Chile, has begun operations in Chile after securing approval from the Comisién Para el Mercado Financiero ("CMF").

The joint venture, which was formed in 2020, will go to market under the name Bci Pagos. With the sales and marketing campaign now underway, the joint venture will leverage Bci's branch network and existing customer relationships and EVO's payments expertise to build market share in Chile.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are now fully operational in Chile," said James G. Kelly, CEO, EVO. "With Bci's exceptional reputation and deep customer base our joint venture is well positioned to launch in the Chilean market and provide innovative global payments solutions."

Eugenio Von Chrismar Carvajal, CEO, Bci, added, "As a result of today's announcement, we can officially begin offering EVO's global products and technology solutions to our extensive customers across Chile. We are excited to work with EVO to enhance our customer relationships and further expand card acceptance in the market."

Additional Information

For additional materials, including information on Bci, the Chilean market, and merchant acquiring research statistics, please visit https://investor.evopayments.com/chile-fact-sheet-2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and important factors contained and identified (including under the heading "Risk Factors") in EVO's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof and, except for EVO's ongoing obligations under applicable securities laws, EVO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) - Get Report is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

About Bci

Banco de Crédito e Inversiones (SSE: Bci) is Chile's third-largest private bank. Founded more than 80 years ago, it has more than 356 banking centers throughout Chile and more than 10,500 employees. It has operations in Miami and representative offices in Mexico, Lima, Sao Paulo, Bogota and Shanghai. In the US, Bci owns and operates the Bci Miami branch, Bci Securities and City National Bank, which was acquired in 2015, making Bci the first Chilean financial institution to own a bank in the United States.

Bci is recognized by its peers because of its high corporate governance standards, transparency and financial strength. Throughout the past 6 consecutive years, Bci has been awarded by World Finance Banking as the "Best Banking Corporation" and "Best Private Bank", as well as garnered first place on the "Chilean Customer Satisfaction Index". Bci has also been recognized in the 4th place in the "Best Place to Work" Ranking in Chile in 2017 and also "Best Corporate Reputation in Chile" by Merco, among other recognitions related with Corporate Governance, Corporate Social Responsibility and Financial Inclusion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602006090/en/