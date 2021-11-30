EVO Payments And Bank Of Ireland Renew Exclusive Alliance Agreement For Merchant Acquiring And Payment Processing Services

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) ("EVO"), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, and Bank of Ireland Group ("Bank of Ireland"), one of the largest financial services groups in Ireland, today announced an...

EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) - Get EVO Payments, Inc. Class A Report ("EVO"), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, and Bank of Ireland Group ("Bank of Ireland"), one of the largest financial services groups in Ireland, today announced an extension of their existing exclusive referral relationship for merchant acquiring services in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

EVO and Bank of Ireland will continue to provide payment services according to the exclusive marketing alliance, which operates under the name BOI Payment Acceptance ("BOIPA"). BOIPA, which was formed in 2014, provides EVO's payments expertise to service merchants throughout Ireland and the UK, supporting Bank of Ireland's extensive customer relationships across its Branch Network, Business Banking, Corporate Banking and digital channels.

"I am very pleased with the extension of our alliance with Bank of Ireland to provide leading payments solutions to merchants across the market," stated Darren Wilson, President, International, EVO. "Since its launch in 2014, the alliance has been extremely successful supporting the payments needs of the Bank's business customers. We look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with Bank of Ireland to enhance digital payments acceptance across its customer base and the Irish market."

"We greatly value our relationship with EVO and the very strong customer value proposition that we believe EVO brings to our extensive customer franchise," added Henry Dummer, Director of Everyday Banking, Bank of Ireland. "We are excited to extend this alliance as we believe EVO's leading payments solutions and excellence in customer service closely aligns with our long-term goal of providing increasingly digital solutions to our customers."

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) - Get EVO Payments, Inc. Class A Report is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

About Bank of Ireland

Bank of Ireland Group is one of the largest financial services groups in Ireland providing a broad range of banking and other financial services. The Group has a large network of branches and ATM outlets in Ireland, as well as partnerships in the UK with the Post Office and the AA. The Group's international business is conducted by its Corporate Banking and Global Markets teams operating from Dublin, London, and offices in continental Europe and the United States.

