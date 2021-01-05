Evisions Awarded ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Certification

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evisions, a leading provider of higher education solutions, announced today that it has been awarded the ISO/IEC 27001 certification, which includes the 27017 and 27018 security standards for cloud and privacy. The scope of Evisions' Information Security Management System (ISMS) includes people, processes, and technology for creating and supporting their products and services.

This reflects our ongoing efforts to deliver secure and user-friendly software products to our clients.

"ISO certification is a major accomplishment for Evisions," says William Jeong, software engineering manager at Evisions. "It demonstrates our continued commitment to invest in our products, especially as we extend toward SaaS-based solutions built on AWS (Evisions CADMUS, IRIS, and DORIS)."

Kristy Elliott, vice president of product and partnerships at Evisions, adds, "This reflects our ongoing efforts to deliver secure and user-friendly software products to our clients. They deserve to be confident that, when investing in our solutions, Evisions can meet their current and future needs."

As an ISO/IEC 27001 certified provider, Evisions' ISMS has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization (ISO). ISO is one of the most widely recognized and internationally accepted information security standards, detailing best practices for the management of information security and privacy. It identifies requirements for a comprehensive ISMS and establishes quality standards used to measure an organization's IT security controls and processes for handling and managing data.

A-LIGN, an independent and accredited third-party security auditor, completed the assessment of Evisions' systems and successfully validated that its controls meet the standards required for this certification.

About EvisionsEvisions develops innovative, easy-to-use software solutions that help higher education administration professionals work more efficiently. Focused exclusively on the needs of colleges and universities, Evisions solutions simplify workflows, eliminate manual and redundant processes, and increase productivity. Evisions solutions include Argos, Evisions CADMUS, IRIS, DORIS, IntelleCheck and FormFusion; and every solution is backed by Evisions superior support services and a commitment to customer success. Learn more and join our conversations at Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Press Contact:Evisions Eric Goldman(714)824-5252 eric.goldman@evisions.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evisions-awarded-isoiec-27001-2013-certification-301199969.html

SOURCE Evisions