Eviosys Launches As A New Company To Deliver Smart, Sustainable Packaging Solutions

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviosys (the "Company"), a leader in the metal packaging industry with innovation and sustainability at its core, launches today as a newly formed, independent company. The business is Europe's largest manufacturer of steel and aluminium food packaging, with hundreds of global and regional food and consumer product customers.

Eviosys will focus on unique, smart packaging solutions by combining a rich heritage with an enhanced, market-leading focus on innovation, research and development. Sustainability is at the heart of Eviosys, which has a product portfolio centred on 100% recyclable metal substrates. The Company will champion the evolution of truly sustainable packaging, developing solutions for its customers that help them meet their sustainability goals while also protecting the planet, people and communities.

Eviosys, with seven design studios and three laboratories across Europe, will continue its leadership role in smart packaging solutions by offering exciting, innovative ways to help customers differentiate from the competition and harness opportunities for growth.

Eviosys has the largest manufacturing footprint in the region, with 6,300 employees in 44 manufacturing facilities across 17 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). With its strategically located manufacturing facilities, Eviosys will continue its commitment to uncompromising product quality, preserving products and promoting the reputation of local and international brands in over 100 countries worldwide.

Tomás López, an industry executive with decades of experience leading packaging businesses, will lead Eviosys as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lopez previously served as CEO of Mivisa prior to its acquisition by Crown Holdings in 2014.

Tomás López, CEO,said: " This is an incredibly exciting moment for the packaging industry. Eviosys combines 200 years of experience in preserving products and promoting brands, with a future focus on innovating to protect the planet. With the business's extensive footprint across EMEA, the launch of Eviosys means a true step-change for the entire industry that will lead to smart, sustainable packaging for all."

Laetitia Durafour, Director of Marketing,added: " With our focus on smart sustainable packaging, Eviosys will take a confident step towards making products fit for our customers, end consumers and the planet. That means clever design solutions and uncompromising quality, with sustainability at the very heart."

For more information, visit www.eviosys.com.

About KPS Capital PartnersKPS, through its affiliated management entities, is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with over $12.8 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2021). For nearly three decades, the Partners of KPS have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer healthcare and luxury products, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing.

KPS creates value for its investors by working constructively with talented management teams to make businesses better, and generates investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies, rather than primarily relying on financial leverage.

The KPS Funds' portfolio companies have aggregate annual revenues of approximately $13.5 billion, operate 156 manufacturing facilities in 23 countries, and have approximately 40,000 employees, directly and through joint ventures worldwide (as of March 31, 2021, pro forma for recent acquisitions). The KPS investment strategy and portfolio companies are described in detail at www.kpsfund.com.

