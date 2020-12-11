Evidence-Based Tutoring Program Expands To Florida, Putting More Students On A Path To Success And High School Graduation

Saga Education's innovative, personalized tutoring program to reach up to 1,000 students across eight high schools in Broward County through funding from philanthropist Ken Griffin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saga Education, a nonprofit that provides consistent, personalized, in-school-day math tutoring and mentoring, today announced the expansion of its tutoring program to Broward County, Fla. The expansion of the program to the nation's sixth-largest school district is supported by more than $2 million in funding from Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin, who also funded the extension of the program in Chicago Public Schools earlier this year. The funding earmarked for Broward County has allowed Saga Education to hire 31 new full-time tutoring fellows to support up to 1,000 students at eight schools during the current school year.

"Saga's innovative approach to personalized education in math is creating pathways to success for students across our country," said Griffin. "I am proud to support their work to empower students with the tools and confidence they need to learn, grow and make their aspirations a reality."

Even before the pandemic, research found that high school students in distressed communities can be three or more years behind grade level, especially in math, which can be a dangerous pitfall on the path to graduation. According to a survey by the U.S. Department of Education, 80 percent of students who drop out of high school cite course failures as their number one reason for doing so, and Algebra 1 is the course most frequently failed.

"Providing students with high-dosage, individualized tutoring during the school day is key to addressing the educational challenges in low-income communities that the COVID-19 pandemic has only compounded," said Antonio Gutierrez, co-founder of Saga Education. "We are grateful for Ken Griffin's continued support and look forward to continuing to work with Broward County to provide this important resource for its students."

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert W. Runcie added, "Saga shares our beliefs that academic achievements result from positive relationships with instructors, high-frequency and quality feedback, equity, and the notion that mathematics is foundational for civic participation and personal success throughout life. This important partnership with Saga Education is benefitting our students."

Since 2013, the University of Chicago Education Lab has researched Saga Education's intensive math tutoring model in Chicago Public Schools and in New York City, finding that it substantially improves academic outcomes for high school students. In two randomized controlled trials, students who received Saga tutoring learned as much as an extra two and a half years of math in one academic year - the equivalent to closing up to 50 percent of the black-white test score gap in one school year. The randomized controlled trials also found that Saga's tutoring model reduced math course failure rates by 60 percent.

During the 2020-2021 school year, Saga Education will serve nearly 4,300 students in Broward County, Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C. through professional tutors available both in person and online.

About Saga Education Saga Education is an evidence-based, personalized tutoring intervention designed to support students struggling with math, to give them the confidence and academic strength to graduate high school and pursue their dreams. In 2020, the organization was named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Educational Companies, recognized for its evidence-based, scalable tutoring model which serves students in high-need schools.

About Broward County Public Schools

"Committed to educating all students to reach their highest potential."

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) is the sixth-largest school district in the nation and the second largest in the state of Florida. The District is Florida's first fully accredited school system since 1962 and has nearly 261,000 pre-K-12 th grade students and approximately 110,000 adult students in 241 schools, centers, and technical colleges, and 92 charter schools. BCPS serves a diverse student population, representing 170 different countries and 147 different languages. To connect with BCPS, visit browardschools.com, follow on Twitter @browardschools and Facebook at facebook.com/browardschools, and download the free BCPS mobile app.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evidence-based-tutoring-program-expands-to-florida-putting-more-students-on-a-path-to-success-and-high-school-graduation-301191226.html

SOURCE Saga Education; Broward County Public Schools