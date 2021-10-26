EVgo To Participate In Roth Capital And NGO Sustainability Inc.'s Climate Tech Webinar

EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO) ("EVgo" or the "Company"), the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced that Cathy Zoi, Chief Executive Officer at EVgo, will be participating in Roth Capital and NGO Sustainability Inc.'s Climate Tech webinar on October 27, 2021 from 9:30-11:30a ET. For those wishing to register to attend the webinar, the link can be found here: https://roth.zoom.us/webinar/register/1416329494079/WN_s1EAktzjSb6OgAPtYAkybw.

The webinar, Looking Towards Glasgow - Transitioning from a Fossil Fuel to a Renewable Energy Society comes ahead of the Glasgow meetings taking place from November 1-12, 2021, which will discuss the report of the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). COP26, as this meeting is called, will be working to enhance global cooperation and collaboration to increase the commitments of the 193 signatories to the Paris Climate Change Agreement, December 2015, to further reduce their carbon footprints. The main goals are to secure global net zero carbon by midcentury and keep 1.5-degree temperature rise within reach, adaptation to protect communities and natural habitats, mobilization of finance to help developing countries, and to work together to these ends. It is foreseen that COP26 will emphasize the necessity of dealing with the climate crisis through collaboration by governments, businesses, and civil society.

