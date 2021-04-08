EVgo Continues Growth Momentum With 10 New EV Fast Charging Stations Installed In 10 Days

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVgo, the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and only platform powered by 100% renewable electricity, announced today the company brought 10 stations online in the last 10 days of March 2021.

Growing to meet the increasing charging demands of the expanding EV marketplace, EVgo's expansion push included a 10 day window with 10 new stations representing 38 fast charging stalls coming online in new locations spanning California, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington and the District of Columbia.

These new station locations include grocery stores, hotels, coffee shops, libraries, retail shopping centers and other destinations whose dwell times are well aligned with the convenience and value proposition of EVgo's DC fast charging technology. Including these latest installations, EVgo currently boasts more than 800 fast charging locations in 65 metro areas across 34 states, each powered by 100% renewable electricity.

"EVgo has been deploying and operating fast charging for a decade, and as automakers bring another 40 EV models to market over the next three years, we are expanding to make charging convenient for everyone," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "EVgo locates our stations where drivers want to be anyway: near shopping, restaurants, parks and other services. So if you live in an apartment without home charging, work as a professional driver and need to charge fast to get back on the road, or have home charging and simply want to top up while you shop, EVgo is at your service."

EVgo has announced that it is building thousands more fast chargers over the coming years for both consumers and commercial drivers. Through its partnerships with market-leading automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail and other site hosts, utilities, governments and other stakeholders, EVgo has steadily grown over the last decade to become the largest public EV fast charging network in the U.S., with these 10 new station locations in 10 days the latest in the company's rapid expansion.

About EVgoEVgo is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states, EVgo owns and operates the most public fast charging locations in the US. and serves more than 235,000 customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for all Americans to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet. EVgo's parent company is LS Power, a New York-headquartered development, investment and operating company focused on leading edge solutions for the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. On January 22, 2021, EVgo announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation ("CRIS") (CLII) . For more information visit www.evgo.com and www.lspower.com.

About LS PowerLS Power is a development, investment and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed or acquired more than 45,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired and battery energy storage projects, and has developed more than 660 miles of high voltage electric transmission. Additionally, LS Power actively invests in businesses focused on renewable energy and renewable fuels, as well as distributed energy resource platforms, such as CPower Energy Management and EVgo. Across its efforts, LS Power has raised in excess of $46 billion in debt and equity capital to support North American infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.lspower.com.

