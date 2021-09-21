EVgo Celebrates 300,000 Customer Account Milestone

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced its nationwide customer accounts have crossed the 300,000 mark.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) - Get EVGO, INC. Report, the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced its nationwide customer accounts have crossed the 300,000 mark. The milestone arrives as EVgo continues to expand its fast-charging network footprint with convenient and reliable fast charging stations where drivers shop, work, and play.

"With EV sales increasing rapidly across the US, drivers are looking for charging locations that fit neatly into their lifestyles. EVgo is that brand - and the 300,000 customer account milestone demonstrates it," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "EVgo's continued commitment to great locations, best-in-class fast chargers, and a 24/7 support center to lend a hand or provide advice when it's needed, continues to offer EV drivers of all types an exemplary customer experience."

In recent months, EVgo has expanded its suite of network innovations to enhance the EV driving experience with new high power chargers, kWh pricing, and other benefits for its customers, including the EVgo Plus™ subscription plan, the EVgo Rewards™ program and EVgo Reservations™. In July 2021, EVgo acquired Recargo, a leading e-mobility software company and one of the industry's most utilized sources of driver-contributed EV industry data to further illuminate how the charging experience can help accelerate EV adoption across the US.

To celebrate its growing network of customers, EVgo has launched the #EVgo300K social media campaign. Throughout September 2021, customers that post pictures charging their vehicle at an EVgo station onto Twitter and Instagram using the #EVgo300K hashtag will earn 300 rewards points towards their EVgo Rewards account.

EVgo is supporting the transition towards an all-electric future by enabling greater customer flexibility and convenience when charging on the go. The company maintains reliable service with 98% uptime, and ideal locations in retail areas that allow customers to shop and charge simultaneously. Today, EVgo has more than 800 fast charging locations across the U.S. with power levels ranging from 50 kW through 350 kW, and more than 2,000 new chargers in active Engineering & Construction pipeline stages.

Promotion Details:

1. Make sure you are following @evgonetwork on Twitter and Instagram2. Create an EVgo account at EVgo.com or by downloading the EVgo app, if you don't have one already!3. Post a selfie photo of you charging your EV at an EVgo charging station4. Tag @evgonetwork and use the hashtag #EVgo300K in your post

Note: Profiles must be set to 'public' in order for your post to be seen by EVgo.

Promotion begins Tuesday, September 21 at 7a.m. PT and ends Thursday, September 30 at 12a.m. PT.Rewards points will be added in October 2021.

Twitter and Instagram promotion is not sponsored endorsed, administered by or associated with Twitter or Instagram • EVgo is the primary (sole) host and sponsor of the #EVgo300k promotion • Promotion open to US participants 18 plus only • An EVgo representative will reach out to account holder via Twitter or Instagram direct message for your EVgo account information in order to deposit the points into EVgo Rewards bank. • 300 EVgo Rewards points will be added to users accounts that have provided EVgo with their EVgo account information after the promotion period has ended.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo's owned and operated charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states and more than 300,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

