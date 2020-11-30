Everyware® Launches 'Text To Give' Holiday Campaign In Honor Of Giving Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Giving Tuesday on December 1 st, Everyware, a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company, is launching its ' Text to Give' holiday campaign. Organizations in need of donations and planning fundraising efforts at the end of the year can use Everyware's 'Text to Give' solution to raise funds - making it easy and convenient for donors to simply text the word 'Give' via Everyware's Pay by Text platform and donate to various nonprofit, religious and fundraising organizations.

Nonprofit organizations are increasingly depending on touchless technology so they can collect donations quickly when someone wants to donate. With 'Text to Give', donors can give at any time without needing a checkbook or cash plus the ability to set up one-time or recurring donations. Now, more than ever, it's important for nonprofits to engage and retain supporters in continuous and integrated ways. Everyware's easy 'Text to Give' automation means organizations receive funds quickly while using two-way messaging to build strong, personalized relationships in a safe manner.

"The ability to quickly and safely donate to an organization greatly increases the likelihood of people giving, and that's exactly what we want to make possible for Giving Tuesday and especially this time of year," said Everyware Founder and CEO Larry Talley. "Our 'Text to Give' automation is making giving a simple and convenient way to collect while creating a sense of community and connection through text messaging."

During the global pandemic, many organizations have been forced to pivot their fundraising strategies from events and in person donations to virtual events. These virtual events have turned into supporters donating from the comfort of their own homes. Contactless giving technology is up and coming for nonprofit fundraising campaigns - everywhere. The technology has built-in capabilities to support the unique needs of nonprofit clients, such as the ability to collect contact information required for tax purposes with each donation. The messaging feature even allow nonprofits to launch SMS fundraising campaigns to keep text communication alive between volunteers, community members, and staff to raise money for their cause.

"Everyware has helped us innovate our approach during a time when we needed to find alternative options beyond our regular fundraising methods," said Joel Frankel, Director of Campaign Operations at Jewish Federation of St. Louis. "Text to Give has given us a wonderful option to reach our donors and it has been highly successful!"

Everyware's platform is PCI certified and conveniently contactless, which keeps everyone and their data safe. Users don't need to download a mobile app or log into a portal. Automated text messages can be easily set up to alert customers to news and offers. Organizations have the option to also white label the platform under their current gateway partner making it a seamless transition that can be used throughout the entire year.

Organizations interested in Everyware's 'Text to Give' solution should contact sales@everyware.com or text 561-404-1462 to be connected directly with an Everyware Industry Expert.

ABOUT EVERYWARELaunched by Larry Talley and Scott Orlinsky in 2015, Everyware is a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company. Everyware offers simple billing solutions for organizations in a wide variety of industries helping companies collect payments and connect with customers, especially through text messaging, the ultimate contactless technology. The company helps clients to boost revenue, reduce chargebacks and refunds, as well as improve customer service. There is no other highly secure, mobile communication platform and payment gateway on the market that combines these tools to meet the demand. It is the most straightforward, simple and scalable Pay by Text platform that has the capability to work alongside existing systems with easy integration.

