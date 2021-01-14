Everything You Need To Know About The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G On Verizon

All three new phones perfectly complement Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide Preorders for the Galaxy S21 5G series on Verizon start January 14 at 11am ET Switch to Verizon and get a 128GB Galaxy S21+ 5G on us with select trade-in and select...

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is your home for the latest generation of Samsung Galaxy smartphones, unveiled at Unpacked. With a sleek new design, incredible camera system, hyperfast processor and a battery that won't give out on you when you need it most, the Galaxy S21 series lets you get creative, stay connected and do it all your way.

All three new phones connect you to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide network, offering the potential for unprecedented speed and power that brings out the best in the Galaxy S21 line-up.

Just this week, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg showed the world during CES what a powerful connective technology 5G is today and will be in the future. As the technology continues to become available in more and more places, the Galaxy S21 5G series and Verizon 5G will give you a front-row seat to the latest and greatest experiences in sports, entertainment, education , business collaboration and more.

Pricing and availability

Preorders for the Galaxy S21 5G series on Verizon start January 14 at 11am ET and both phones will be widely available on January 29. Here's the full line-up:

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (6.8" 2) starts at $39.99 a month for 30 months or $49.99 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,199.99 retail)

Galaxy S21+ 5G (6.7" 2) starts at $33.33 a month for 30 months or $41.66 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail)

Galaxy S21 5G (6.2" 2) starts at $33.33 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $799.99 retail)

Features that matter

Life is a series of moments. Why not make them beautiful? Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with multiple, cutting-edge ways to capture life exactly as it is, or turn it into a work of art. Combined with Verizon 5G, and you have the perfect tool for creating and sharing your story to the world. Here are some of the best features of the Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung's best-in-class camera experience: Samsung is known for its brilliant smartphone cameras and the S21 line-up is no different. Improved 8K Snap lets you grab crystal clear images from your 8K video footage, so you can capture all the live action and get standout still shots every time you hit record. Even in fast-moving or bumpy conditions, your footage will be buttery-smooth with Super Steady video at an improved 60fps 3.The new 108 megapixel pro sensor on the S20 Ultra's camera improves on resolution clarity and light sensitivity, so it works better no matter what lighting condition you find yourself in.

On the video side, Samsung added Director's View, multi-camera capabilities that capture images footage all lenses simultaneously, to create unique videos from angles you might not have considered (including front and rear capture at the same time). And, with Vlogger View, capture video on the front and rear cameras at once for real-time reactions. Paired with Samsung's new Galaxy Buds Pro 4, you can capture both ambient sounds and your voice at the same time using multiple mic recording 5. That means you can set up Galaxy S21 on a tripod and use Buds Pro as your voice mic, so you can step away and record speech, movement and background sound in crisp quality. Single Take 6 has also been improved, offering new styles and options to show off your favorite videos and images.

Ultimate design: Ultimate Innovation and Design: The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a 6.8" 2 Dynamic AMOLED 2X display — the most intelligent screen Samsung has ever made. For the first time ever, you no longer have to decide between the smoothness of a 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad HD+ display 7. The screen's refresh rate automatically adjusts from 10Hz to 120Hz to ensure you get the best image while saving battery. This is huge for gamers that need an upgraded experience for more immersive game play. Add in the ability to connect to 5G Ultra Wideband and you have access to incredible power and less lag — this is the way mobile gaming should be.

All three phones include intuitive blue-light management that adjusts based on time of day to keep your eyes happy. Watch, scroll and relive your best moments, all while the adaptive refresh rate helps to conserve your battery. On the outside, the all-new Contour Cut Camera housing that blends seamlessly into the metal frame will turn heads with an assortment of color that fits your vibe.

Performance and power: Built with 5G connectivity in mind, you can share, scroll, browse and binge in a flash 8. With the latest and most advanced smartphone chipset yet in a Galaxy for greater speed, energy efficiency 9, and advanced computing capabilities, Galaxy S21 packs all the power you need to process photos, record 8K videos, enjoy a cloud gaming marathon and make the perfect video clips. Catch every idea, nail that shot and share all your moments without slowing down. The Galaxy S21 5G series also intuitively manages your power usage to conserve energy on its own, so you can go all day without charging 10. For business users, the Galaxy S21 series also includes seamless Microsoft integration 1 1 and Samsung Knox security. What's more? You can even use your S Pen 12 to take notes on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Promotions and accessories

Verizon is welcoming the Galaxy S21 family into our 2021 line-up with some awesome additional promotions, as well as the best in entertainment on us.

Switch to Verizon and get a 128GB Galaxy S21+ 5G on us with select trade-in and select Unlimited plans 1, or save up to $1,000 on any Galaxy S21 when you switch and trade-in an eligible device with a select Unlimited plan 13.

Current customers can save $600 on a Galaxy S21 series phone with select trade-in on select Unlimited plans 14.

Buy any Samsung Galaxy S21 and get another select model on us, or save up to $1,000 on another Galaxy S21 series phone with select Unlimited plans when you add a new line 15.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 starting at $199.99, when you buy any Samsung Galaxy S21 16.

Buy a Samsung Galaxy S21 on select Unlimited plans and get $100 Verizon Dollars 17 when you open a Verizon Visa® Card account 18 during checkout 19. Plus, get up to $100 in credit also, applied over the first 24 months, when you use the Verizon Visa Card to pay your wireless bill every month 20.

Finally, get 25% off all Samsung Galaxy S21 cases and screen protectors and 50% off Verizon-brand charging accessories during the pre-order period. New phone cases and screen protectors will also be available from OtterBox, Coach, Tech21, Incipio, Speck, Kate Spade New York, Lifeproof, Case-Mate, Gear4, Samsung and others.

Also coming to Verizon on January 14 is Samsung's latest audio innovation — the Galaxy Buds Pro ($199.99). These earbuds feature immersive sound, superior call quality, intelligent ANC and enhanced connectivity across your devices — all packed into a modern and sleek design. Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung's most premium earbuds offering to-date, and perfect for work, entertainment and everything in between.

The Galaxy S21 5G will be available with 128GB and 256GB memory options in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray 21, Phantom Pink and Phantom White. The Galaxy S21+ 5G comes in 128GB and 256GB in Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver and Phantom Black. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G adds a 512GB option in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver. Galaxy Buds Pro come in three colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet so you can match with your Galaxy S21.

Visit verizon.com for more information or to preorder your Galaxy S21 5G starting January 14 at 11am ET. Verizon business customers can visit verizon.com/ business/resources/ lp /samsung-galaxy-s21-5g/ for business-specific pricing and promos.

1 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. $999.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans & port-in req'd. Less $250 Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) + up to $750 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

2Display measurements are diagonal, and actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole punch.

3Super Steady video is limited to 1080p resolution

4Sold separately

5The feature is available on Galaxy smartphones or tablets with One UI 3.1 or above, which can be turned on and off in the Bluetooth® setting. Requires the same Samsung account to be registered on the devices. The availability of the feature may vary by application.

6Single Take captures images and video up to 15 seconds.

7On the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G only

8Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.

9Compared to GS20 10Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

11MS Office license required for purchase to edit Excel, Word or PowerPoint documents. License sold separately.

12S Pen sold separately. Compatible only with Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

13 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $1379.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans & port-in req'd. Less $250 Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) + up to $750 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

14 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $1379.99 device payment purchase or full retail purchase w/upgrade on select Unlimited plans req'd. Less $600 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

1 5 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $1379.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans per phone req'd. 2nd phone must be of equal or lesser value (eligible on S21 5G 128GB or 256GB, S21+ 5G 128GB): Less up to $1000 promo credit applied over 24 mos; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR.

16 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700 + cities. Up to $1379.99 (Phone) device payment purchase w/ new smartphone line req'd. Up to $479.99 (watch) device payment purchase req'd. Watch: Less $250 promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR.

17 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $1379.99 device payment purchase or full retail purchase on select unlimited plans req'd. Device returns will void offer eligibility and cancel $100 Verizon Dollar deposit. Verizon Dollars have no cash value, are issued for reward purposes only and cannot be purchased, sold, transferred, redeemed for cash or Verizon gift cards, or used for security deposits for Verizon Wireless or Verizon Fios account services. $100 Verizon Dollars awarded per Verizon Wireless line (MTN). $100 Verizon Dollars will be applied over 24 months and begin to post to digital wallet within 2-3 Verizon Wireless billing cycles after the transaction. Canceling your credit card account prior to the $100 Verizon Dollar posting will void offer eligibility and cancel the $100 Verizon Dollar deposit.

18New credit card accounts only. Application required. Subject to credit approval. Must be a Verizon Wireless Account Owner or Account Manager on an account with 10 phone lines or less to apply. See the Verizon Visa® Credit Card Rewards Program Terms & Conditions in application for details and restrictions.

19Must complete the device purchase and card application within the same transaction.

20To be eligible for the New Card Holder Offer and receive the full $100 bill credit, monthly wireless bill payment using the Verizon Visa Card is required over the first 24 months. During that time, the $4.17 monthly credit will not be applied for any monthly wireless bill that is not paid using the Verizon Visa Card. See the Verizon Visa® Credit Card Rewards Program Terms & Conditions in application for details and restrictions.The Verizon Visa® Card is issued by Synchrony Bank pursuant to a license from Visa USA Inc. 2020 Verizon.

21256GB Galaxy S21 5G available in Phantom Gray only.

