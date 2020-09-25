Everything You Need To Know About PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL's Festival 2020 Returning Virtually!

People en Español's popular culture and entertainment event Festival returns through a virtual experience during Hispanic Heritage Month. The event -- which includes motivational panels and musical performances -- will be celebrated on October 10 and 11

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People en Español's Festival, traditionally held in New York annually, returns virtually this year, kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month. The prized cultural event will bring multiple generations of Latinos together during the virtually interactive weekend. With participation from singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan,actress Julissa Calderón, actress and entrepreneur Elizabeth Gutierrez, and musicians Gian Marco and Aymee Nuviola, among many others, this year's Festival will be free of charge and is scheduled for October 10th and 11th.

This year's programming will feature eye-opening conversations with leaders and celebrities, music performances, and engaging conversations to inspire the Latino community. This year's Festival theme, "El Momento Es Ahora: ¡Vota Por Un Futuro Mejor!" ("The Time Is Now: Latino Vote For A Better Future"), will highlight the national Hispanic community's contributions to popular culture and molding the future of America. People en Español's Festival will be a platform to motivate the Hispanic community and inspire them to go out and vote during a critical upcoming election year in 2020. Journalist and host Pamela Silva,among others, will have in-depth conversations on the value of the Hispanic voter and exercising one's right to vote, particularly for young Latinos.

"As the number-one Hispanic brand, it is our responsibility to not only inform our audience but also to inspire and motivate them. In addition to entertaining, we are honored to have this function as a platform to celebrate our culture, communities, and leaders," said People en Español's Publisher, Monique Manso. "There has never been a more important time than now for Latinos to use their voices and contributions for this country and for future generations. It is our duty to use this time to learn from our past accomplishments while paving the way for the future — especially as we brace ourselves to make a strong impact on the 2020 election."

Stars from various Netflix productions - David Castañeda ( The Umbrella Academy), Julissa Calderón( Gentefied) and Julio Macías ( On My Block; Selena: The Series) - will be discussing what it means to be Latino in Hollywood today. As we strive for more inclusive and diverse representation on screen, these actors allow those watching to see themselves reflected in television and films in a way they haven't seen before. Additionally, Netflix will debut never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage from the upcoming Selena: The Series.

Amazon Prime, The Clorox Brand, Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Netflix, and Prime Video join as sponsors for the event.

"Clorox is delighted to partner with People En Español during their 'Festival en Casa' to celebrate Hispanic culture, community and entertainment," said Magnus Jonsson, Vice President of Cleaning at The Clorox Brand. " As a leader in public health we are dedicated to creating a cleaner and safer future where we all can thrive, so we are especially proud to sponsor ' Healthy Families are Happy Families,' a discussion around emotional and physical wellbeing during these uncertain times."

As Meredith Corporation's largest consumer-facing virtual experience, Festival People en Español will honor history and culture through live content and remarkable experiences curated by our editors. The final event programming and talent lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. Performers will include Adrian Vadim, Lenier, Ingrid Contreras, Gian Marco, Drizmali Lyanno, and Aymee Nuviola. Join the conversation @peopleenespanol.

This is a free event. To join us at Festival, please quickly register by clicking here .

