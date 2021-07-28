Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update From Its Major Shareholder - Overwatch Partners, Inc.

Fleming Island, Florida, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC. (OTC Markets: OBTX), an advanced software architecture, development and services company specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing, released an update in its entirety by its largest shareholder, Overwatch Partners, Inc. Eric Jaffe, Everything Blockchain's CEO stated, "We feel it's important for all our shareholders to understand our commitment and involvement in Blockchain. As a participant in PulseChain, our shareholders should be kept aware of its progress."

Overwatch Partners, Inc. ("Overwatch"), a venture capital home office, business incubator service specializing in technology and blockchain companies, and the largest shareholder of Everything Blockchain, has recently taken the lead in the sacrifice position with more than $31 million in PulseChain, an Ethereum fork. In addition to its initial commitment, Overwatch maintains liquidity to more than double its participation in PulseChain. PulseChain is a new Blockchain-based cryptocurrency ecosystem that offers significant enhancements over the legacy Ethereum platform. With just six days remaining during the sacrifice phase of PulseChain, approximately $700 million has been committed to PulseChain with 40,000 participants. The PulseChain platform will be the largest platform launch and largest airdrop, or initial distribution, in the history of Blockchain.

The native token of PulseChain will be Pulse [Symbol: PLS] which can be bought and sold on both the Ethereum and PulseChain platforms after the sacrificial period. There is a 17-day sacrificial period, scheduled to conclude at midnight on August 2, 2021, at which time the PulseChain network will launch after a quiet period giving time for PulseChain to establish validators and distribute PLS tokens.

Christian "Rackham" Rishel, a founding partner of Overwatch Partners, and the entire Overwatch team stand committed to PulseChain in support of Richard Heart, Hex and PulseChain founder and crypto-markets guru. Overwatch fully endorses the decision to support the SENS Research Foundation, and we are excited to learn that more than $25 million was raised in donations as part of PulseChain's initial sacrifice phase. The SENS Research Foundation works to develop, promote, and ensure widespread access to therapies that cure and prevent the diseases and disabilities of aging by comprehensively repairing the damage that builds up in our bodies over time. They are redefining the way the world researches and treats age-related health issues, while inspiring the next generation of biomedical scientists.

Christian Rishel stated, "We support Richard Heart's endeavors and are in step with his vision of the Blockchain. His development of the third largest market cap cryptocurrency ($77 Billion), trailing only Bitcoin and Ethereum in the market of more than 7,500 cryptocurrencies, speaks volumes of his vision, strategy, acumen and success. While market gatekeeping and personality clashes seem to detract from these successes, the protocols for HEX and PulseChain are and will be managed through Smart Contracts that have already been released and reviewed by industry auditors, and is decentralized, meaning no one owns it and no one person controls it. These platforms are reliant on the code and are self-regulating. Participating in PulseChain was one of the simplest decisions Overwatch Partners has made!"

About Everything Blockchain:

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX) is a development, architecture, and software designer of Blockchain that also provides consulting and services specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing.

About Overwatch Partners:

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida Overwatch Partners is developing a 24,000 square foot business incubation center, designed to grow businesses during their early stages. Partners of Overwatch have incubated businesses in technology, blockchain, hospitality and entertainment, manufacturing, construction, green tech, cannabis, agriculture, and aerospace.

