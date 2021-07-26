Everything Blockchain, Inc., Announces Shareholder Call To Discuss Record Breaking Financial Performance

Fleming Island, Florida, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleming Island, FL - July 26, 2021 - EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC. (OTC Markets: OBTX) today announces it will conduct a shareholder call on August 16, 2021 at 12:00 noon to discuss its record breaking quarterly performance ending July 31, 2021. The Company expects to release its quarterly numbers during this shareholder call. In addition, the Company intends to discuss its recent acquisitions and the corporate strategy for rapid and sustainable growth built on its current successes.

Eric Jaffe, Everything Blockchain's Chief Executive Officer stated, "The Company's rapid growth, steps to uplist to the NASDAQ, expansion of technologies, recent decisions to participate in the PulseChain Ethereum fork, and four acquisitions is difficult to explain in press releases. We feel duty bound to keep our shareholders informed of the decisions we are making and fully aware of the business strategy, short term growth, long term expectations, financial performance, and technology achievements. With some of the brightest minds in Blockchain and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, our Cyberward Suites product lines will be a key element to the protection of data throughout the world."

Additional information concerning the shareholder call will be announced the morning of August 16, 2021 at 9:00 AM. The information will be available on our website and all our social media feeds.

Follow us on: Facebook (www.facebook.com/everythingblockchain1) Twitter(www.twitter.com/EverythingBloc4)LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/everythingblockchain)

About Everything Blockchain:

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX) is a development, architecture, and software designer of Blockchain that also provides consulting and services specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of Blockchain products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Eric Jaffe, CEOinfo@everythingblockchain.iowww.everythingblockchain.ioRedChip CompaniesDave GentryTel: 407.571.0912dave@redchip.com