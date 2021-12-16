Everything Blockchain Embedded Solution Showcased At The Department Of Defense Intelligence And Information Systems Conference

Jacksonville, Florida, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, and zero trust applications announced today that the Zero Trust Data Access (ZTDA) Platform of its wholly owned subsidiary, Vengar Technologies, was showcased as part of Alamo City Engineering Services (ACES) new "Encryption as a Service" Application Container Encryption System at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) sponsored Department of Defense Intelligence and Information Systems Conference (DODIIS) in Phoenix Arizona last week.

Vengar and ACES recently entered into an agreement to embed Vengar's ZTDA Platform into ACES's solutions with the Application Container Encryption System being the first. ACES provides services and solutions for the Department of Defense, civilian federal agencies, and state and local governments under its multiple service and supplier award contracts.

At the DODIIS conference, the ACES Application Container Encryption System received high interest with requests for more than forty solution product demonstrations. With this new technology ACES is addressing the mishandling of Unclassified but Sensitive Information as well as providing Content Management for all information the originator transmits. The system new technology encapsulates data of any type into a patent pending encrypted container to protect "data at rest", data in transit and data while in use. The Application Container allows the sender to control their data from cradle to grave by setting digital rights management, multi-layered encryption, multi-factored authentication, a geo-fencing perimeter and time-based controls. The sender never loses control of their data and can retrieve it or destroy it at any time.

ACES Founder/President and CEO, Craig T. Stephens, stated, "We have been working on the Application Container Encryption System for over a year and recently showcased the system to several members of Special Operations Command (SOCOM), who after receiving the demonstration asked, "do you realize that you've created the perfect Zero Trust Solution?"

Mr. Toney Jennings, Everything Blockchain's COO stated, "It was a pleasure to support the ACES team at the DODIIS conference in Phoenix and was gratifying to see the positive response to the solution. It is more critical than ever for protection of Unclassified but Sensitive Information and the ACES system provides extremely powerful protection and control with a very simple and easy user experience. We look forward to our continued collaboration with the ACES team and their customers."

To schedule a proof of concept, please contact ACES at contact@aces.biz or call them at (210) 386-7340.

About Everything Blockchain:

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX) is a platform developer, specializing in systems' architecture, and a software foundry of blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, Internet of Things (IoT), and Zero Trust.

About Alamo City Engineering Services, Inc.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Alamo City Engineering Services specialize in Cyber Security, Comply to Connect Zero Trust as well as SAP Solutions, Program and Project Management, Compliance, Information and Communications Security, Operations and Asset Management. ACES is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned, SBA Certified HUB Zone Small Business. ACES created the ForeScout Comply to Connect solution promoted by the Office of the Secretary of Defense. GSA SCHEDULE HOLDER: GS-35F-0598S

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

