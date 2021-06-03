Everything BlockChain CEO Attends Largest Blockchain Conference In History

Fleming Island, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain, Inc., (formerly known as OBITX, Inc., OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced development, engineering, and services company specializing in Blockchain technologies and decentralized processing will be represented at the largest cryptocurrency conference the world has ever seen, in Miami, Florida, June 4-5, 2021. Headquartered in the State of Florida, Everything Blockchain is located near what is quickly becoming the new "tech hub" and the USA's emerging center for crypto and Blockchain technology.

Eric Jaffe, the company's Chief Executive Officer stated, "Cryptocurrencies, and its underlying technology, the Blockchain, is still relatively in its infancy and many don't understand its broad base implications on our everyday lives. The quintessential concept of removing the need for a trusted third party to carry out transactions and having to pay extremely high prices for that trusted third party, is the greatest disruptor of our times, and probably those of our children. We simply don't have to do business the way we use to." He went on to say, "we knew the day the conference was announced in Miami, in our backyard, where 50,000 crypto and Blockchain enthusiast will be, we had to be there." The event at the Mana Convention Center in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, will play host to a number of industry executives and personalities. Crypto luminaries scheduled for attendance include former congressman Ron Paul, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, pro-crypto Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, Square co-founder Jack Dorsey and cryptographer Nick Szabo, among others.

Everything Blockchain will participate in the pre-conference socials where it will be discussing with cryptocurrency and Blockchain titans, giants, and whales, its involvement in the on-ramping of an Ethereum fork/platform scheduled to launch sometime in the very near future.

About Everything Blockchain:

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, Everything Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as OBITX, Inc., (OTCQB: OBTX) is a development, engineering and services organization specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing.

