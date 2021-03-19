Everyday Heroes Award Debuts For Teachers

HAWTHORNE, Calif., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyOne Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce its new Everyday Heroes Award for teachers.

"We are so proud to celebrate our schoolteachers and acknowledge all the hard work they're doing on the front line," said Joseph Whitaker, SkyOne's President and CEO. "We're inviting members of our local community to nominate their own inspirational teacher this year."

The two teachers selected will each receive a $1,000 Visa ® gift card from SkyOne to help fund their classroom and assist with distant learning. *

"We're honored to give back to the teachers, our everyday heroes," said Shannon Doiron, SkyOne's Chief Marketing Officer. "This is just a small part of our continued dedication to helping students lay the groundwork they need to excel."

The SkyOne Everyday Heroes Award is open to all current schoolteachers who teach grades K-12, and two nominees will be rewarded for their excellent work during 2020 and 2021. Only one nomination per person is allowed, however both SkyOne members and non-members can participate in spreading children's joy and ability to thrive in these new learning conditions. Nomination period ends April 30, 2021.

This award demonstrates SkyOne's dedication to the importance of youth education and continuing to help both children and adults achieve their financial goals.

"At SkyOne, we offer free online learning tools for kids, and we've partnered with the California State PTA, which helps support local Parent Teacher Association (PTA) units. This partnership also gives our members access to great free financial educational tools for their children," said Doiron.

SkyOne and the California PTA have partnered to provide mutual benefits to their members, including when a CA PTA member joins SkyOne, we reimburse their membership dues for the year. ** For more information on SkyOne's membership association with the CA PTA, visit skyone.org/ca-pta . SkyOne has several other partnerships with nonprofits supporting youth, including the CheePono Foundation, the Cervantes Fund for Social Justice, and Love Beyond Limits. SkyOne's free youth learning programs are available online at skyone.org/learn/education4kids.

About SkyOne Federal Credit Union: Founded in 1949, SkyOne Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution with over 41,000 members nationwide and $600 million in assets, located in Hawthorne, California. The credit union offers a range of financial products including checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, real estate loans, and investment services. SkyOne is passionate about helping its members build a strong financial foundation and reach financial freedom. Free tools, such as financial education and affordable banking services, are available to assist members in managing their finances and saving for the future. Deposits are federally insured for at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). In 2017, SkyOne was certified as one of the Great Places to Work® in the financial services industry.

Learn more at https://www.skyone.org/join . Follow SkyOne on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube .

Disclosures:

*SkyOne Federal Credit Union will award a $1,000 Visa Gift card to two nominees. Nominees must be a current schoolteacher. Teachers from K-12 will be accepted. Limit of one nominee per person. Not all nominated teachers will be rewarded. Rewarded teacher will be selected at random. Nominating process open through April 30, 2021. Valid in the U.S. only.

** $10.00 reimbursement will be deposited into savings account after 30 days of account opening. Visa ® is a registered trademark of VISA U.S.A. Inc.Federally insured by NCUA.

