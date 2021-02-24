Every 2021MY Mazda Vehicle Tested Earns 2021 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK Award

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) today announced the winners of its highest award in safety, the 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) today announced the winners of its highest award in safety, the 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+. All tested Mazda vehicles made the list for the second year in a row. These vehicles include the Mazda3 Sedan and Mazda3 Hatchback, Mazda6, CX-3, CX-30 (built after September 2020), CX-5 and CX-9.

To qualify for the 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, Mazda vehicles earned good ratings in each of the Institute's six crashworthiness evaluations: moderate overlap front, driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. Mazda vehicles also earned advanced or superior ratings for front crash prevention in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations and good or acceptable headlight ratings.

"With safety a top priority for Mazda, we are proud to have every Mazda vehicle tested earn the coveted 2021 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award. This accomplishment stems from our committment to our owners," said Mazda North American Operations President Jeff Guyton. "Our customers have come to expect Mazda's dedication to providing advanced safety technologies paired with dynamic styling, which give them a confident and more enjoyable driving experience."

Mazda's i-Activsense is an umbrella term covering a series of advanced safety technologies which make use of detection devices such as milliwave radars and cameras. They include active safety technologies that support safer driving by helping the driver to recognize potential hazards, and pre-crash safety technologies which help to avert collisions or reduce their severity in situations where they cannot be avoided. Mazda's i-Activsense advanced safety technologies include Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Brake Support with Collision Warning, Smart Brake Support, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go Function, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning System with Lane-Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, High Beam Control, Adaptive Front-Lighting System, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

To learn more about Mazda's i-Activsense advanced safety technology, please visit the MazdaUSA.com website - https://www.mazdausa.com/why-mazda/safety.

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

