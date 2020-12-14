Evertel Technologies Announces New Regional In-App Feature To Aid In Crime Reduction

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evertel, an innovative and collaborative mobile app platform designed specifically for enhanced communication within law enforcement, fire and government agencies in the United States, announces the launch of a new in-app feature that now allows these agencies to regionally collaborate with their peers and each other as a solution to high urgency situations - just in time for the upcoming cyclical rise in holiday crime.

Evertel launches the fastest way for any police agency to reduce crime...all from existing smartphones and desktops.

Evertel Technologies launched the fastest way for any police agency to reduce crime...all from existing smartphones and desktops. Evertel's new regional feature has proven results in effectively countering threats much faster by allowing agencies to communicate across task forces instantly for ultimate collaborative efforts with the press of a finger. According to major metropolitan police reports, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the worsening employment crisis, in addition to the usual holiday crime rate increase, police administrations are anticipating an abnormally large increase in crime including burglaries, car theft and home invasions. With Evertel currently employed in hundreds of agencies across 18 states, Evertel will be able to effectively assist in getting law enforcement intel out instantaneously to reduce crime response time.

"During beta testing, we were able to put multiple law enforcement agencies, city, county, state and federal agencies all in the same intelligence 'room' within the new Regional Collaboration feature," said Jeff Halstead, Founder & CEO of Evertel and retired Fort Worth Chief of Police. "We were able to monitor several high-urgency situations which would have normally taken hours to brief and disseminate across boards, now within minutes thanks to this new feature. Immediately after the first regional launch a robber who hit multiple banks was arrested in 5 calendar days, instead of what likely would have taken weeks due to the lack in cross-pollination of classified information across multiple agencies."

Utilizing encrypted software that is now expanded across multiple cities, Evertel allows police agencies to authenticate information in real time while complying with federal and state laws to unite government agencies and mitigate corruption. Evertel is available to all government, law enforcement and fire for compliant chat, video, voice and image communications. For more information, visit getevertel.com.

CONTACT: Megan Fazio 1-702-6730667 info@neonpublicrelations.com

