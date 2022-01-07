Everspin To Participate In The 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced Darin Billerbeck, Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO, and Anuj Aggarwal, CFO, will participate in the 24 th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12...

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact a representative of the respective firm or Everspin's investor relations.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world's leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry's most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

