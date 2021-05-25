Everside Health Hires Heather Dixon As Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everside Health (formerly Paladina Health, Activate Healthcare and Healthstat) announced today that it has hired Heather Dixon as its Chief Financial Officer.

DENVER, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everside Health (formerly Paladina Health, Activate Healthcare and Healthstat) announced today that it has hired Heather Dixon as its Chief Financial Officer. As a member of Everside's executive leadership team, Dixon will provide strategic direction and oversee the company's finances as it continues to focus on growth and innovation. Everside Health, one of the nation's largest direct primary care providers with over 340 on-site and near-site clinics in 33 states, is on a mission to improve the health of employees, retirees, and their dependents, providing tailored solutions to deliver accessible, high quality care and lower health care costs for both patients and clients.

Dixon comes to Everside with significant executive financial experience in the health and wellness sector. She served as Senior Vice President, Global Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., a Fortune 20 company with over $130 billion in revenue and the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. In that role, she was responsible for Controllership, SOX & Internal Controls, Global Finance Shared Services, SEC, Statutory and ESG Reporting and Global Finance Strategy and Transformation. Prior to that, she was Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting officer of Aetna, a Fortune 50 diversified healthcare benefits company with over $60 billion in revenue. She also held roles with PepsiCo and American Express, with a focus on technical accounting, financial reporting, regulatory reporting and project delivery.

"Heather brings a wealth of relevant experience both in finance and in the health care industry, and we are thrilled to have a professional of her caliber join our executive leadership team," said Chris Miller, CEO of Everside. "She's the right CFO at the right time for Everside as we move forward on the path to fixing America's broken healthcare system."

"I have a deep admiration and respect for the work that Everside is doing to bring quality healthcare to workers all across the country," said Dixon. "It's gratifying to join an organization that is truly dedicated to changing people's lives for the better and I'm excited to get started."

In addition to her role as CFO of Everside, Dixon is an independent board member of Signify Health.

About Everside HealthEverside Health, formerly Paladina Health, Activate Healthcare and Healthstat, is one of the largest direct primary care providers in the U.S., operating 340+ health clinics in 33 states located at or near the facilities of its employer, union and other benefit sponsor clients. Everside's patient-focused, care-obsessed, technology-driven healthcare delivery model aligns incentives to benefit the patient, the physician and the benefit provider, all while reducing the total cost of care. Patients receive convenient, low- or no-cost access to physicians and 24/7 virtual care, reducing the need for costly ER use. Everside Health is based in Denver. For more information, visit www.eversidehealth.com.

