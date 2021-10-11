EVERSANA™ Named A Great Place To Work For Third Consecutive Year In U.S.; Earns Valuable Recognition In Canada, China And India

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, is celebrating its designation as a Great Place to Work® by the global authority in workplace culture.

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, is celebrating its designation as a Great Place to Work® by the global authority in workplace culture. Based on an anonymous survey to more than 3,000 EVERSANA employees worldwide, the company earned the recognition for the third consecutive year in the United States and now for the first time globally, with specific recognitions earned in Canada, China and India.

The Great Place to Work recognition measures companies against organizations of similar size and industry. The certification provides a valuable benchmark for employees and reinforces the company's commitment to retaining and attracting the best talent to serve its clients worldwide.

"This is the most important recognition we could receive. I'm humbled to know that our employees - our most important assets - are thriving in a happy, engaged company that we built together," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "We are committed to a mission to create a healthier world - whether it's from our round-the-clock operational centers or from home offices and kitchen tables worldwide. Even amid an ongoing pandemic, we are taking care of each other."

EVERSANA earned the global recognitions during rapid growth; since the last survey the company has increased its workforce and expanded its commercialization services through rapid expansion across Asia Pacific, Europe and Canada (including the acquisition of Accelera Canada in 2021) as well as joint ventures and investments in data, analytics and digital transformation. Key findings in the survey also include:

Overall employee satisfaction, at 82%, increased by 7 percentage points from 2020.

The company embraces diversity. Over 91% of employees verified they are treated fairly, regardless of their sexual orientation, race, gender or age.

More than 79% of employees "look forward to coming to work" each day, representing an 8% increase during an ongoing pandemic worldwide.

For a full list of Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies, including EVERSANA, click here.

About EVERSANA™EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. It helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, its culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. The company uses its unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces in the U.S. and more than 60 other countries, including Fortune's annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com.

